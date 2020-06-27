12752583.8dd5717.f9fa67b0364f4fe4afb3ae22e720ae58
June 27, 2020 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: The Great Change

The Great Change
LOS OLIVOS, CA: A cluster of Grenache grapes growing in a vineyard at Zaca Mesa Winery, located along Foxen Canyon Road, is shown ripening in the sun just after veraison. As the summer heats up winegrapes all over the state will soon be going through the changes that come with veraison, as skins change from green to their golden or darker hues, berries plump up, and the grapes shift towards sugar production and eventual ripeness.

Download this image by right-clicking on the image and selecting “save link as” or “save target as” and then select the desired location on your computer to save the image. Mac users can also just click the image to open the full size view and drag that to their desktops.

To set the image as your desktop wallpaper, Mac users should follow these instructions, while PC users should follow these.

This image is from a series of photographs by George Rose captured in the process of shooting his most recent work WINE COUNTRY: Santa Barbara County, a visual celebration of one of California’s most beautiful wine regions. The book can be ordered on George’s web site.

Fine art prints of this image and others are available at George Rose’s web site: www.georgerose.com.

To purchase copies of George’s photos for editorial, web, or advertising use, please contact Getty Images.

Vinography regularly features images by photographer George Rose for readers’ personal use as desktop backgrounds or screen savers. We hope you enjoy them. Please respect the copyright on these images. These images are not to be reposted on any web site or blog without the express permission of the photographer.

