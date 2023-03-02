To your average wine drinker, they are invisible. Just as they are to your average lettuce eater. But make no mistake about it, without the men and women who work in the fields we wouldn’t have lettuce to eat or wine to drink. The combination of backbreaking effort and specialized knowledge required to farm and harvest wine grapes means that more than most people who work in a winery, the crews of Latinx vineyard workers are truly responsible for the quality of what’s in our glasses.

A crew of vineyard workers in the Santa Maria Valley. Photo by George Rose/Getty Images.

It should come as no surprise that these tireless people, and their children, often go on to become much more involved in the wine business than only picking grapes and pruning vines.

For some, the transition from working in the fields to owning a winery represents a lifelong and determinedly sought dream. For others, the dream is only realized when their children to become winery owners. The economics of this feat aren’t easy, nor are the societal barriers to be overcome, regardless of which generation is tackling them.

Between the early 1990s and 2010, there weren’t very many Latinx owned wineries in California or the rest of the country, but in the last decade, the numbers have exploded.

Encouraged and supported by organizations such as the Mexican American Vintners Association, Hispanics in Wine, and AHIVOY, many more wine brands and winery projects are being launched by the Latinx community.

Vineyard workers pick semillon grapes in Knights Valley. Photo by George Rose/Getty Images.

These wine projects are justifiably getting attention from news outlets and other publications interested in diversity when it comes to wine, but just as with Black-owned wineries, the stories written about Latinx-owned wineries usually only feature a handful of the same producers again and again (many deservedly so, for their pioneering work in establishing their place in the industry).

But I find great value in exhaustive lists, so here I am trying to make a list of every Latinx-owned winery in America. I’m sure it’s incomplete, and so I’d love you to tell me who I’m missing. You can do so using the comments below, or you can send me an e-mail. Thanks for your help. Gracias por su ayuda.

And if that image at top looks vaguely familiar, there’s a reason for that.

Without further ado, here’s the list of all the Latinx-owned wineries I could find in America.

NAPA

Alex Sotelo Cellars

Bazan Cellars

Ceja Vineyards

Cervantes Family Vineyards

Don Chalo Cellars

Frias Family Vineyard

Gustavo Wine

Herencia Del Valle

Honrama Cellars

Hunneus Vintners

Justica Wines

La Pelle Wines

Las Amigas

Llamas Family Wines

Madrigal Family Winery

Maldonado Vineyards

Marita’s Vineyard

Mi Sueño

Ortega Family Wines

Palmaz Winery

Piña Napa Valley

Rancho Uva Blanka

Rios Wine Company

Robledo Family Winery

Scalon Cellars

Solorio Family Wines

Surcos Wines

Tres Perlas

Viader Winery

Vinos Unidos

Voces Cellars

SONOMA

Aldina Vineyards

Cattleya Wines

Chavez Family Cellars

Crescere Wines

Delgadillo Cellars

Encanto Vineyards

Enriquez Estate Wines

Fathia Vineyards

Fathia Wines

Guerrero-Fernandez Winery

Keller Estates

Morét-Brealynn Wines

Reynoso Family Vineyards

Wines by Julian

MENDOCINO

Cesar Toxqui Cellars



SIERRA FOOTHILLS

Borjón Winery

E16 Winery

Jose Wine Caves

Miraflores

Purity Wine

Villa Vallecito Vineyards

BAY AREA

Serendipity Cellars

LODI

Anaya Vineyards

Paskett Winery

Seis Soles

Tierra Luna Cellars

CENTRAL COAST / PASO Robles

Bodega Edgar

Lepe Cellars

Top Winery

Ulloa Cellars

SANTA BARBARA

Camins2Dreams

Esfuerzo Wines

Feliz Noche

Runway Vineyards

LOS ANGELES

Reyes Winery

Temecula

Doffo Wines

MONTEREY

Corral Wine Co.

Sling Stone

OREGON

Alumbra Cellars

Atticus Wine

Beacon Hill Winery

Cória Estates

Cramoisi Vineyard

Cubanismo Vineyards

Gonzales Wine Company

Guillén Family Winery

Parra Winery

Valcan Wine Cellars

Washington State

Abeja Winery

Castillo de Feliciana

De la Luz Winery

Del Rosario Family Vineyards

Martinez & Martinez

Palencia Winery

Maryland

Casa Carmen

New York

RGNY