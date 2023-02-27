Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

How war, rampant inflation and earthquakes won’t stop a Syrian wine estate

Wine finds a way.

What do Fine Art and Fine Wine Have in Common?

Interesting bits of history.

Insider Talk

A lovely piece by Peter Pharos.

As Climate Change Ravages the West Coast, Winemakers Take Refuge in the Great Lakes

Midwest wine is a thing.

How Portland is becoming an urban hotspot for winemaking

Keeping it weird.

A brief history of Black winemaking in the US

Liz Thach offers the timeline.

Ukraine’s Wine Industry Ravaged by War: Wineries, Vineyards, and Equipment Destroyed

An industry that will need to be rebuilt.

Snowboarding through vineyards: Napa winemakers embrace the snow

That’s what I would have done.

Spain’s world-beating showcase of food and wine

Sounds… delicious. Major wine countries of the world, take note. The bar has been set.

Behind the bottle: Inniskillin Icewine

The story of one of the world’s most famous wines.

Believe it or not, Sauvignon Blanc may be the most exciting varietal wine coming out of California today.

The rise in popularity is mystifying. The rise in quality hasn’t caught up.

Sonoma’s Tug of Wine Rumbles On

Growing pains?

Pigs Called In To Deep-clean Champagne Vineyards

Cool. If only they’d eat all the plastic trash, too.

The ups and downs of agrivoltaics in the South of France

Quite a shame. It was a good idea.

Meteorite crater discovered in French winery

“Discovered” should read “Confirmed” and it’s now the best wine marketing story ever.

New Masters of Wine from Poland and the US announced today

Couldn’t be more thrilled for my friend Wojciech, Poland’s first Master of Wine.

Rivers Have Sustained Vineyards for Centuries, Now It’s Time to Return the Favor

Long past time.

More Than One Million Acres Burn in Chilean Wine Regions

Buy Itata wine.

300 hectares of old vines lost in Chile fires

Some irreplaceable treasures.

Looking back, looking forward with Ukraine

Miquel supports the struggle.

New Zealand Winemakers Wonder What They Can Salvage in the Aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle

Another industry that needs to rebuild.

Argentina’s ‘white revolution’ moves to newer sites

Not just Torrontes anymore.

Premiere Napa Valley Raises $3.4 million for Napa Valley Vintners

Buying demand back to heights not seen since 2015 or so.

In Berkeley, one winery is expanding fast. Another claims it was forced out.

Landlord problems.

Esk Valley winery digs out 12,000 bottles of wine from silt

One of many producers affected.

These two major vineyard sales mark a shift in Wine Country real estate

Those with the funds can afford to expand.

Raymond Trollat, Who Took a Hilly Wine Region to New Heights, Dies at 91

An influential producer gone.