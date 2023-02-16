It has been amazing to watch the shift in wine news coverage in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the Black Lives Matter movement. Quite suddenly, there has been a marked increase in visibility for black-owned wineries and BIPOC wine professionals in the industry. Such coverage is overdue, and even with this increase in coverage, there’s a lot of work to be done to ensure balance and diversity in wine media representation.

I have found myself frequently frustrated, though, in looking at the coverage of black-owned wineries, because the articles that highlight them are all some variation of “Ten Black-Owned Wineries You Need to Know” or “8 Black-Owned Wines to Fall In Love With Right Now” when there are quite literally hundreds of them around the world.

Now I know we live in the era of sound-bite journalism, and no editor of Vogue is going to let one of their writers list 150 wineries in an article about black vintners, but it seems a shame that all most people can muster is a handful of names.

The membership rolls of the African American Vintners Society themselves fall short in cataloging the full extent of black-owned wineries in America. Gabrielle Nicole Pharms, writing for Oprah Online, made a valiant attempt to make an extensive list, as have others, but as far as I can tell, they are all missing a lot of wineries.

So, in conjunction with Black History Month, I’m setting out here to make the most definitive list of black-owned wineries on the Internet. I’m sure my list is incomplete as well, but with your help and suggestions, maybe I can get it closer. Please use the comments below or the contact form to let me know who I might be missing.



American Black-Owned Wineries

23 Wines

Abbey Creek Vineyard

Alexis George

Amoy Wines

Acquiesce Vineyards

Ayaba Wines

Baker Family Wines

Bass Notes Sangria

Black Excellence Wine Co.

Black Fire Winery

Blount Wine Therapy

Bodkin Wines

Bon Winery

Bowman Vineyards

Braymar Wines

Brown Estate

CAMINS2DREAMS (Indigenous-Owned)

Center Cork Wines

Charles Wine Company

Charles Woodson Intercept

Cheramie Wine

Chosen Family Wines

Corner 103

Coronado Vineyards

Curvy Betty Wines

Darjean Jones Wines

Davidson Wine Co.

Davine Wines

Domaine Curry

Dotson-Cervantes Wines

Earl Stevens Selections

ENAT Winery

Eighty-One

El Vino

Esrever Wines

Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein Winery

Fifty Leven

FLO Wine

Flowers Family Vineyard

Fog Crest Vineyard

Free Range Flower Winery

Frichette Winery

Generational Wealth Wines

Geselle Wine

Gotham Winery

The Guilty Grape

Hemmer Vineyards

Housley Napa Valley

Ikavina Wines

Indigené Cellars

Intercept Wines

Jenny Dawn Cellars

J Moss Wines

K Rosé Wine

KT Wines

Kai Simone

Kala Winery

Lashelle Winery

L’Objet Wines

Longevity Wines

Le Loup Gris

Love Cork Screw Wines

Lovelee Wine

L’Tonya Renee

LVE Wines

Maison Noir Wines

Markell-Bani

Mark & Val Wines

McBride Sisters Collection

Meadows Estate Vineyard & Winery

Mela Vino

Mellowood Vineyard

Mermosa

McClain Cellars

Michael Lavelle Wines

Michael Rose Cellars

Mitchell & Mitchell Wines

MYX Fusions

Oceano Wines

Okapi Wines

Olé Orleans Wines

P. Harrell Wines

Philosophy Winery

The Pour Up

Quartz Rock Vineyard

RD Winery

The Roché Collection

Sapere

Sapiens

Sasy Wines

Seven Springs Farm & Vineyard

SHE Wines

Shoe Crazy Wine

Simply Love Wines

Sip and Share Wines

Sipwell

Sosabe Cellars

Stoney Wines

Stover Oaks Vineyard & Winery

Sweet Vines Farm

Taste Collection Cellars

Theopolis Vineyards

Thomas T Thomas Vineyards

Tilford Winery

Tympany Vineyards

Twenty Ten Wines

Uncorqued Selections

The Vice Wine

Vina Sympatica

Virgo Cellars

Vision Cellars

Wandering Wines

Wachira Wines

Wade Cellars

Wine Spencer

Zafa Wines

South African Black-Owned Wineries

Adama

Amile Wines

Anazi Wines

Aslina

Bayede

Birthmark of Africa

Blouvlei

Bonnievale Wines

Brothers in Vines

Brunia Wines

Botébo Wines

Buya Wine

Cape Dreams/Croft Sales

Carmen Stevens Wines

CJ Family Wines

Compagniesdrift

De Ladegourdie Wines

Delisa Wines

Epicurean Wine

Fairvalley

House of Mandela

J9 Wines

Jan Harmsgat

Khayelitsha’s Finest Wines

Koni Wines/Konempire

Koopmanskloof

Kumusha Wines

La Ric Mal

Land of Hope

Lathithá Wines

Lelie van Saron

Libby’s Pride

LN Wines

Liz Ogumbo Wines

Magna Carta Wines

Mama Afrika

Mayime Winery

M’hudi Wines

Mosi Wine & Spirits

Nomoya Wines

PaardenKloof

Randela Wine

Ses’Fikile

Seven Sisters Vineyards

Siwela Wines

SJ Wines

Small Scale Vineyards

Solms-Delta

Son of the Soil Wines

Somerbosch Wines

Tesselaarsdal Wines

Thembi & Co Wines

The Township Winery

The Bridge of Hope Wines

Thokozani

Truevines Wines/Shumayela Holdings

Tumbaga Fine Wines

Women in Wine

Other Global Black-Owned Wineries

Mt Yengo (Australia – Aboriginal-Owned)

Munda Wines (Australia – Aboriginal-Owned)

Indigenous World Winery (Canada – Indigenous-Owned)

Nk’Mip Cellars (Canada – Indigenous-Owned)

Nyarai Cellars (Canada)

Armand de Brignac (France)

Cheurlin Champagne (France)

Marie Cesaire (France)

Stuyvesant Champagne (France)

La Fête du Rosé (France)

Edelheiss Wines (Germany)

Amour Genève (Italy)

Il Palazzone (Italy)

Lyons Wine (Italy)

Licataa Wines (Italy)

Wifey Brands (Italy)

Leleshwa (Keyna)

Saikeri Estate (Kenya)

Erongo Mountain Winery (Namibiya)

New Zealand Maori-Owned Wineries

Steve Bird Wines

Kuru Kuru Wines

Te Pa

Tiki Wine & Vineyards

Ostler

Tarras Vineyards