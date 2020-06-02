Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 5/31/20

Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The Sonoma Mountaintop where Volcanic Soils Create Marquee Wines

Virginie Boone on the Moon Mountain District.

Consider Burgundy’s Côte Chalonnaise For Wine Values

Tom Mullen on the South.

Deep in the vines of France’s natural wine underground

Off to the Loire.

Jancis Robinson on the best in low (and high) alcohol wines

Balance big and small.

Halliday: why I’m selling my rare wines

Too many to drink.

The Pull of France’s Bandol Wine Region

Deliciousness.

In a German Restaurant, the Sommelier Lifts His Mask to Smell the Wine

The reopening begins.

Bordeaux Wine Châteaux Slowly Reopen While Limited En Primeur Tastings Begin

Sanitize early and often.

Rediscovering Wine After Covid-19

A neurologist gets anosmia, and then gets back more than he lost.

How Italian Wine Producers See The Future

Lana Bortolot talks to a few.

Orange Wine is Trending for All the Right Reasons

There’s only one good reason.

The SoCal Wine Country Where Experimentation Reigns Supreme

Matt Kettmann strays southerly.

South African wine industry on its knees as lockdown set to ease

Tough times.

The convoluted logic behind California’s winery tasting room reopening plan

Food and wine are not an easy marriage in one respect.

The California Iconoclasts Producing Approachable Yet Cellarable Wines

And then Kettmann moves north.

The Science Behind the Main Wine Aromas, Explained

Geek zone ahead. In a good way.

British Columbia is auditioning pinot noir as its signature grape

Fifty years too soon.

Ingredient Labeling: A Winemaker Strikes Back

Adam Lee disagrees with Blake Gray.

The Future of Virtual Wine Tourism

Just strap on these goggles.

Reopened, The Hospitality Industry Will Pivot To Technology, Says One Industry Service Provider

Says the hammer to the nail. But, they’re right.

Snowy Mountain magic

Jancis reviews Tumbarumba.

Rock Solid

Milton-Freewater in the spotlight.

Can Rootstock Trials Save Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon?

There have got to be better options.

North Coast wineries fight for survival amid the coronavirus pandemic

Debilitating is the word that comes to mind.