Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 6/14/20

Coronavirus will kill off fine dining. It’s about time…
Not that I agree…
Wines are judged by their covers
Robert Joseph talks psychology.
The state of California
Jancis tastes and talks what’s new in California
Four Black Gallo Employees Talk About Racism and Progress in the Wine Industry
Blake Gray gets Gallo to talk. A rare feat.
Wine Tariff Hikes Back on the Agenda
They can’t seem to leave well enough alone.
DRC Withdrawn from Auction After Protest
Blake Gray reports on a ridiculous auction lot.
In Lisbon, Natural Wine is the Ultimate Cultural Connector
But only in Lisbon?
Essential wine and drinks stories by writers of color
Esther Mobley curates a list of good stuff.
Richard Hemming MW: Is the future of wine online?
The answer, of course, is yes.
Bordeaux Takes the Show on the Road
David Allen tastes down under.
The Future Of Italian Wines In The U.S. After The Coronavirus
Catherine Todd looks into a crystal ball.
Wine blogger creates list of open wineries to support B.C. wine
Go visit. Wear your mask.
Asia’s Most Influential Female Wine Experts
Sarah Heller runs down the ladies of Asia.
Bay Area vintners’ support of Trump clashes with politics of most wine drinkers
Wine leans left.
Why It’s No Longer Politics as Usual in the Wine Business
Because it isn’t anywhere.
Some Wine News From Italy That You May Have Missed
Brunello looks great.
Obituary: Richard Dean, MS
Another pioneer RIP.
The Fool’s Errand of Trying To Link Wine and Politics
Tom Wark on point as usual.
How large does a winery have to be, to be consistently profitable?
$5m in New Zealand, apparently.
Chenin comes of age
Jamie Goode on South Africa.
Meet Bordeaux’s eco-warriors
Elin McCoy on the green revolution in Bordeaux.
Simon J Woolf: Wabi-sabi and the beauty of imperfection
Simon explores the rustic in beauty.
Data Shows Economists Are Wrong—Wine Industry Doesn’t Support Trump
Only some of the rich ones.
The Ethical Cellar: The Joys of Organic, Sustainable, Biodynamic and Natural Wines
Drinking ethically.
Savoie faire
Jancis on the Southeast.
Californian Chardonnay – fast fader extraordinaire
Throwback Thursday, indeed. 20 years earlier.
Colares finds a new fan base
Get it while you still can.
Oregon winery comes under scrutiny for social justice statement, Trump donations
Yes indeed.