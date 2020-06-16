Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 6/14/20

Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Coronavirus will kill off fine dining. It’s about time…

Not that I agree…

Wines are judged by their covers

Robert Joseph talks psychology.

The state of California

Jancis tastes and talks what’s new in California

Four Black Gallo Employees Talk About Racism and Progress in the Wine Industry

Blake Gray gets Gallo to talk. A rare feat.

Wine Tariff Hikes Back on the Agenda

They can’t seem to leave well enough alone.

DRC Withdrawn from Auction After Protest

Blake Gray reports on a ridiculous auction lot.

In Lisbon, Natural Wine is the Ultimate Cultural Connector

But only in Lisbon?

Essential wine and drinks stories by writers of color

Esther Mobley curates a list of good stuff.

Richard Hemming MW: Is the future of wine online?

The answer, of course, is yes.

Bordeaux Takes the Show on the Road

David Allen tastes down under.

The Future Of Italian Wines In The U.S. After The Coronavirus

Catherine Todd looks into a crystal ball.

Wine blogger creates list of open wineries to support B.C. wine

Go visit. Wear your mask.

Asia’s Most Influential Female Wine Experts

Sarah Heller runs down the ladies of Asia.

Bay Area vintners’ support of Trump clashes with politics of most wine drinkers

Wine leans left.

Why It’s No Longer Politics as Usual in the Wine Business

Because it isn’t anywhere.

Some Wine News From Italy That You May Have Missed

Brunello looks great.

Obituary: Richard Dean, MS

Another pioneer RIP.

The Fool’s Errand of Trying To Link Wine and Politics

Tom Wark on point as usual.

How large does a winery have to be, to be consistently profitable?

$5m in New Zealand, apparently.

Chenin comes of age

Jamie Goode on South Africa.

Meet Bordeaux’s eco-warriors

Elin McCoy on the green revolution in Bordeaux.

Simon J Woolf: Wabi-sabi and the beauty of imperfection

Simon explores the rustic in beauty.

Data Shows Economists Are Wrong—Wine Industry Doesn’t Support Trump

Only some of the rich ones.

The Ethical Cellar: The Joys of Organic, Sustainable, Biodynamic and Natural Wines

Drinking ethically.

Savoie faire

Jancis on the Southeast.

Californian Chardonnay – fast fader extraordinaire

Throwback Thursday, indeed. 20 years earlier.

Colares finds a new fan base

Get it while you still can.

Oregon winery comes under scrutiny for social justice statement, Trump donations

Yes indeed.