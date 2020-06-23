Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 6/21/20

Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
What Being an Ally Really Means
This is a good definition.
The Need for Career Mobility in Wine and Hospitality
Dan Petroski offers ideas, and community.
The many hues of wine talent
Jancis talks race.
Climate the Latest Challenge for Burgundy
Hail and wind problems, in particular.
A Voice for Black Winemakers
The Spectator talks with the AAAV.
Wine sales have surged during the pandemic — but not for small producers
Dave McIntyre looks at the problems.
The surprising state that drinks the most wine in the U.S.
Not California!
Atop The Wine World, Court Of Master Sommeliers Faces A Racial Reckoning
Digging deeper into the issues.
Supply Chain Mishaps Cause Delays and Endless Headaches
Interesting. Really.
Italy Steps Up Its RoséGame
Lana Bortolot on the pink.
A Black Winemaking Revolution in the Making
Kathleen Wilcox on the AAAV.
The Good Fight is Far from Over
Worth reading this one.
Wine Merchant Flouts Koch Court Order
Blake Gray is excellent at digging.
Prestigious Wine Organization Drops Use of Term ‘Master’
The Court responds.
Winery from Bloody Biblical Land Dispute Discovered?
Archaeology news.
10 Reasons You Should Give Riesling Another Look
Eric Asimov fights the good fight.
Wine Country has reopened, but a rise in coronavirus cases stirs fears
Still dicey, it seems.
What Racism Looks Like Inside a Napa Valley Tasting Room
J’Nai Gaither knows first hand.
Does a producer have any rights to their wines, once they have sold them?
Can they complain about what their customers do with their wine?
Why I Hate Female Sommeliers and So Should You
Word.
Why the Wine Industry Shouldn’t Be Color Blind
Amber LeBeau starts with Tahiirah Habibi.
Wine Should Say Goodbye to Blind Tasting
But everyone loves parlor tricks.
Wine industry worried it won’t have enough skilled labour for next harvest
Did COVID kill New Zealand’s next harvest?
How Anyone Can Be a Vineyard Manager
Awful headline. Anyone can be a doctor, too.
Court of Master Sommeliers, facing racism charges, to eliminate ‘master’ address
Esther reviews the story.
Uncertain Futures for Smaller Wineries Post-Covid
Big Wine wins.