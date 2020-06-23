Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 6/21/20

Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

What Being an Ally Really Means

This is a good definition.

The Need for Career Mobility in Wine and Hospitality

Dan Petroski offers ideas, and community.

The many hues of wine talent

Jancis talks race.

Climate the Latest Challenge for Burgundy

Hail and wind problems, in particular.

A Voice for Black Winemakers

The Spectator talks with the AAAV.

Wine sales have surged during the pandemic — but not for small producers

Dave McIntyre looks at the problems.

The surprising state that drinks the most wine in the U.S.

Not California!

Atop The Wine World, Court Of Master Sommeliers Faces A Racial Reckoning

Digging deeper into the issues.

Supply Chain Mishaps Cause Delays and Endless Headaches

Interesting. Really.

Italy Steps Up Its RoséGame

Lana Bortolot on the pink.

A Black Winemaking Revolution in the Making

Kathleen Wilcox on the AAAV.

The Good Fight is Far from Over

Worth reading this one.

Wine Merchant Flouts Koch Court Order

Blake Gray is excellent at digging.

Prestigious Wine Organization Drops Use of Term ‘Master’

The Court responds.

Winery from Bloody Biblical Land Dispute Discovered?

Archaeology news.

10 Reasons You Should Give Riesling Another Look

Eric Asimov fights the good fight.

Wine Country has reopened, but a rise in coronavirus cases stirs fears

Still dicey, it seems.

What Racism Looks Like Inside a Napa Valley Tasting Room

J’Nai Gaither knows first hand.

Does a producer have any rights to their wines, once they have sold them?

Can they complain about what their customers do with their wine?

Why I Hate Female Sommeliers and So Should You

Word.

Why the Wine Industry Shouldn’t Be Color Blind

Amber LeBeau starts with Tahiirah Habibi.

Wine Should Say Goodbye to Blind Tasting

But everyone loves parlor tricks.

Wine industry worried it won’t have enough skilled labour for next harvest

Did COVID kill New Zealand’s next harvest?

How Anyone Can Be a Vineyard Manager

Awful headline. Anyone can be a doctor, too.

Court of Master Sommeliers, facing racism charges, to eliminate ‘master’ address

Esther reviews the story.

Uncertain Futures for Smaller Wineries Post-Covid

Big Wine wins.