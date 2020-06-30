Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 6/28/20

Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
If you only read a couple of things this week, make it these first four stories.
It’s Time to Decolonize Wine
Perhaps the most important story to read this year.
Actionable Items for the Wine Community
And here’s the follow up to the piece above, same author.
How to dismantle white supremacy in wine
And a secondary follow up, same author.
One Black Female Sommelier’s Take On The Wine Biz In Denver
It ain’t pretty.
Friday Read: Overturning discrimination against women in wine
And as long as we’re on the topic….
The Pandemic Work Diary of a Napa C.E.O.
Carlton McCoy hates Zoom.
Joel Peterson on Ravenswood’s Limbo, New Beginnings and Anniversary Bottles
Dottie and John interview Joel.
Courtwatch: Class Action Lawsuit Claims Copper Cane’s Elouan Brand Deceives Buyers
Joe Wagner’s blood is in the water.
Bulgarian wine today
An excellent primer.
Local wineries deal with restrictions from both sides of county line
Tricky new reality.
Visit Chambolle-Musigny with us
A rare photo essay from Jancis.
What’s holding up wine shipping in the US?
The answers could fill a book. These are not all of them.
The Anosmia Threat
Several in the wine industry have suffered.
Who Will Drink the Latest Vintage Ports?
If someone doesn’t, well, they’ll last.
The ‘master’ controversy is bigger than the Court of Master Sommeliers
Esther talks more about race and masters.
What do consumers owe wine producers?
Peter Pharos responds (well) to Jamie Goode.
Bordeaux 2019 – the view from Asia
A rundown.
South Africa – a social progress report
Jancis talks more South Africa.
South Africa – fewer halos?
And more, but without rosy lenses.
Oz Clarke: Forget Champagne, English wine should gun for Burgundy
Oz makes a compelling case.
Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and Other Terroir-Driven Treasures of the Columbia Gorge
Some exciting wines in there.
Inside 67 Pall Mall, the London wine club that owned lockdown
Owned? I think they mean Pwned.
The (often) overlooked way to make money in wine
Sell it. Robert Joseph, thoughtful as usual.
Well Born, the origin of Bien Nacido Vineyard
Deborah talks history.
A love affair with Assyrtiko
Can I make this a triangle?
The Evolution of Premium Canned Wine
Getting cannier.
Tariffs on European Wines Never Went Away—the Trump Administration Begins a Review of the Duties this Week
Another round of blues.
South African Wine Producers Finding Ways to Thrive During COVID-19
Any way they can.
Have Recent Campaigns to Support Black Businesses Actually Impacted Black-Owned Wineries? For Some, Yes
Good news.
Black Winemakers Report Boom in Sales—Here’s How to Keep It Going
Please keep it going.
Court of Master Sommeliers Resignation Letter
Brian McClintic also resigns.
Tony Terlato, a Giant in the U.S. Wine Industry, Dies at 86
Patriarch of an empire.
12 Black-Owned Rosés You Should Try This Summer
Go for it.
Pandemic Puts Twist on Vineyard Plantings
Ripple effects.
Prosecco Thinks Pink, But Not Everyone is Happy
Innovation vs. Tradition.
California winegrape growers expect to suffer $437 million loss this year
Ouch.
United States conducts review of existing tariffs on European wines
They’re baaaack.
Jancis Robinson’s cult wines of the future
Jancis takes a shot at picking the winners, and they ain’t white.
Should States Permanently Legalize the Carryout Sales of Alcohol for Restaurants?
Albso-friggin-lutely.
The wine industry is overwhelmingly white. Now, the push for inclusivity is gaining momentum.
Dave McIntyre talks race.
Black Wine Professionals Demand to Be Seen
Eric Asimov talks with a few.
Why covid-19 is good for Bordeaux wines
Because any other time, discounting would hurt the brand.
How to Fortify and Aromatize Your Spent White Wine for Cocktails
In case leftover wine is a problem for you.
Barolo Gets the Website it Deserves
Masnaghetti, FTW.
Black Lives Matter, the Court of Master Sommeliers and the Wine Industry’s Divide
More coverage.
How I survived lockdown in deepest Burgundy
Lovely story.
Is it worth it to go wine tasting in Napa and Sonoma amid coronavirus?
Not really.