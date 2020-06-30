Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 6/28/20

Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

If you only read a couple of things this week, make it these first four stories.

It’s Time to Decolonize Wine

Perhaps the most important story to read this year.

Actionable Items for the Wine Community

And here’s the follow up to the piece above, same author.

How to dismantle white supremacy in wine

And a secondary follow up, same author.

One Black Female Sommelier’s Take On The Wine Biz In Denver

It ain’t pretty.

Friday Read: Overturning discrimination against women in wine

And as long as we’re on the topic….

The Pandemic Work Diary of a Napa C.E.O.

Carlton McCoy hates Zoom.

Joel Peterson on Ravenswood’s Limbo, New Beginnings and Anniversary Bottles

Dottie and John interview Joel.

Courtwatch: Class Action Lawsuit Claims Copper Cane’s Elouan Brand Deceives Buyers

Joe Wagner’s blood is in the water.

Bulgarian wine today

An excellent primer.

Local wineries deal with restrictions from both sides of county line

Tricky new reality.

Visit Chambolle-Musigny with us

A rare photo essay from Jancis.

What’s holding up wine shipping in the US?

The answers could fill a book. These are not all of them.

The Anosmia Threat

Several in the wine industry have suffered.

Who Will Drink the Latest Vintage Ports?

If someone doesn’t, well, they’ll last.

The ‘master’ controversy is bigger than the Court of Master Sommeliers

Esther talks more about race and masters.

What do consumers owe wine producers?

Peter Pharos responds (well) to Jamie Goode.

Bordeaux 2019 – the view from Asia

A rundown.

South Africa – a social progress report

Jancis talks more South Africa.

South Africa – fewer halos?

And more, but without rosy lenses.

Oz Clarke: Forget Champagne, English wine should gun for Burgundy

Oz makes a compelling case.

Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and Other Terroir-Driven Treasures of the Columbia Gorge

Some exciting wines in there.

Inside 67 Pall Mall, the London wine club that owned lockdown

Owned? I think they mean Pwned.

The (often) overlooked way to make money in wine

Sell it. Robert Joseph, thoughtful as usual.

Well Born, the origin of Bien Nacido Vineyard

Deborah talks history.

A love affair with Assyrtiko

Can I make this a triangle?

The Evolution of Premium Canned Wine

Getting cannier.

Tariffs on European Wines Never Went Away—the Trump Administration Begins a Review of the Duties this Week

Another round of blues.

South African Wine Producers Finding Ways to Thrive During COVID-19

Any way they can.

Have Recent Campaigns to Support Black Businesses Actually Impacted Black-Owned Wineries? For Some, Yes

Good news.

Black Winemakers Report Boom in Sales—Here’s How to Keep It Going

Please keep it going.

Court of Master Sommeliers Resignation Letter

Brian McClintic also resigns.

Tony Terlato, a Giant in the U.S. Wine Industry, Dies at 86

Patriarch of an empire.

12 Black-Owned Rosés You Should Try This Summer

Go for it.

Pandemic Puts Twist on Vineyard Plantings

Ripple effects.

Prosecco Thinks Pink, But Not Everyone is Happy

Innovation vs. Tradition.

California winegrape growers expect to suffer $437 million loss this year

Ouch.

United States conducts review of existing tariffs on European wines

They’re baaaack.

Jancis Robinson’s cult wines of the future

Jancis takes a shot at picking the winners, and they ain’t white.

Should States Permanently Legalize the Carryout Sales of Alcohol for Restaurants?

Albso-friggin-lutely.

The wine industry is overwhelmingly white. Now, the push for inclusivity is gaining momentum.

Dave McIntyre talks race.

Black Wine Professionals Demand to Be Seen

Eric Asimov talks with a few.

Why covid-19 is good for Bordeaux wines

Because any other time, discounting would hurt the brand.

How to Fortify and Aromatize Your Spent White Wine for Cocktails

In case leftover wine is a problem for you.

Barolo Gets the Website it Deserves

Masnaghetti, FTW.

Black Lives Matter, the Court of Master Sommeliers and the Wine Industry’s Divide

More coverage.

How I survived lockdown in deepest Burgundy

Lovely story.

Is it worth it to go wine tasting in Napa and Sonoma amid coronavirus?

Not really.