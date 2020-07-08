Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 7/5/20

Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The Rise of American Wine Pioneer Tonya Pitts

Pure class, this lady.

I’d Made an Uneasy Peace With My Job As a Sommelier. Then I Lost My Sense of Smell.

Losing her sense of Smeltz.

The Renegade Winemakers Creating Unusual Bottles with Cult Appeal

A report on the Garagistes.

Waving Goodbye to Vineyard Pesticides

And good riddance.

California winemakers bet on Mendocino County for Alpine-style wines

Esther Mobley visits the Mendo Monopole.

Beaujolais Blanc Steps into the Light

The other, other white Burgundy.

How Do You Define Rosé?

Pick a palette.

Black wine professionals demand to be seen

Don’t just see. Buy.

The Agony of Opening Your Favorite Wine

Tom Jarvis is overthinking it.

Why Spain’s Jumilla DO is Turning to Rosé

The Rodney Dangerfield of DOs.

Just 0.1% US winemakers are Black. Here’s how to start changing that

Elin McCoy suggests support.

How Do Servers Feel About Restaurants Reopening? Terrified, Mostly.

So leave big tips and wear your masks.

More limits to Sonoma County businesses likely as virus cases, deaths mount

Opened too fast, too soon.

Sibling rivalry in Champagne

Two new hands on the “wheel”

How Wine Can Stop Its Return to An Era of Snoot

Dottie and John have pointers.

16 things you need to know about grape vine trunk disease

Maybe the only article a wine geek might need to read on the subject.

What’s Wrong with “Wine Education”

Terry, thoughtful as usual.

In South Africa: visiting the new home of Testalonga

Jamie visits a natural producer in Swartland.

A tale of thwarted South African ambition

Interesting story.

The story of wine in Hong Kong

There and back again?

The Riviera’s own wine region

They make Nice wine.

The showman – an interview with Joe Fattorini

Meet Joe.

Sonoma State University Releases Study on Economic Impact of COVID-19

$9.6B loss. Ouch.

The wine industry is overwhelmingly white. Now, the push for inclusivity is gaining momentum

Let’s do more than hope for it.

The love of your life

Alfonso Cevola says Yes.

Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new health orders ahead of Fourth of July

Shut ‘em back down again.

Tony Terlato, a Giant in the U.S. Wine Industry, Dies at 86

Another of that generation gone.

The real cost of wine

Robert Joseph on how to make wine more expensive. Really.

Champagne houses embrace direct selling

White flakes are falling from the sky in Hell…

‘First conviction’ over fake Bordeaux wines in China

Keep cracking down.

How do you produce a vintage in lockdown?

Harvest interns in the Southern Hemisphere got stuck.

Report: COVID-19s Direct Toll on California Wine Industry at $4.21 Billion

The number will only rise.

Huge Wine Frauds Uncovered in Europe

Not the end of this story.

3 Black Wine Experts On Diversity, Representation And Inclusion Within The Industry

Chelsea Davis interviews.