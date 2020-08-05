Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Milla Handley, The “Pioneer Queen” Of Anderson Valley Pinot Noir And Handley Cellars Founder, Dies At 68

A very sad loss, far too early. F*ck you, COVID.

As France’s wine industry contracts, an incalculable cultural loss

Robert Joseph tallies the damage.

From Champagne to Japan: Richard Geoffroy releases his first sake

Very interesting career move.

What will the world of luxury look like in the new normal?

Even more exclusive, probably.

As Champagne Sales Plummet, Producers May Throw Away Tons of Unused Grapes

Expect lots of extra aging in the bottle….100m bottles or so.

As Wine Country harvest approaches, farmworkers continue to pay high pandemic price

The wine industry has a front line, too.

South African Wine Businesses Launch DTC Platform

While others turn to bootlegging.

How Our Changing Times Are Changing Wine

Thoughts from a Houston sommelier.

Phylloxera Breakthrough Brings Hope to Vineyards

It’s a start. We’ve got the DNA sequenced now.

What Is a Great Wine? Verdicchio di Matelica Has Some Ideas

Eric Asimov on complexity.

4 Black Sommeliers Share Their Perfect Pour and How the Industry is Changing

More stories of inspiration.

Elin McCoy: Why wine matters

Elin’s last column for Decanter

The Goopification of grapes: why ‘clean wine’ is a scam

Felicity Carter, like me, uses the word scam quite deliberately.

Rediscovering Tuscany’s Forgotten Classic

Those of us who can’t afford as much Brunello as we’d like haven’t forgotten it.

What is Natural Wine?

Jim Clarke’s take on the regulations.

Foley Johnson winery in Napa Valley closes after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Not under control yet.

Wine Knowledge and Culture: Are They Related?

A very interesting article about the correlation between a “culture” of wine and knowing something about it.

France’s 8-Year-Olds Head Off to Wine School

Teaching wine to third graders. Awesome.

Why champagne houses are in a tussle with vineyard owners in northeastern France

Another take on Champagne’s current woes.

Man Sends Empty Bottle of ’Suspicious’ Mouton for Verification

But is he the victim or the future fraudster?

Microbiologists clarify relationship between microbial diversity and soil carbon storage

More evidence for the benefits of living soil health.

Natural wine’s (inevitable, problematic) entry into the ‘wellness’ industry is here

Esther has more to say on Clean Wine.

Champagne losing its fizz as global pandemic clobbers sales

Yet one more take on Champagne’s struggles.

Wine Girl Author Victoria James: 10 Questions on Where We’re Headed

James talks with Dottie and John.

COVID Bringing a Painful Evolution to the Wine Business

Evolution does hurt.