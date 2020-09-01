Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Sonoma County Winegrowers Offer First-Hand Perspective on Impact of Latest Fire

The official line.

The History of Wine’s Changing Flavors

Yes wine tasted different back then. Likely worse.

Paso Robles tasting room owner threatened with fines, jail time for moving indoors during wildfires

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

A Deep Dive Into the Many, Verifiably False Claims of ‘Clean Wine’ Companies

Felicity Carter breaks it down.

California Wineries Face New Threats With This Summer’s Wildfires

Food and Wine weighs in.

‘Smoke taint’ on grapes may mean almost no wine to make in 2020 for one Sonoma vintner

This is a scared (rather than scary) story. Remember Sonoma is a big place.

Bay Area Wildfires Might Crush 2020’s Wine Crop

I see what you did there with that headline. But no, it won’t.

Lebanese wine is superb. After the Beirut explosion, we should all be buying it

Indeed.

Anson: Nature vs nurture in Bordeaux wine styles

Jane knows of what she speaks.

The 2020 wildfires and California wine: what we know so far

Esther offers more perspective.

Crop Insurance Fears for Smoke-hit Vineyards

Blake Gray reports on the problem.

Angelina Mondavi acquires well-regarded Sojourn Cellars, growing her empire

M&A will continue as wineries suffer. But this is a jewel in the crown.

Storm Damage In Valpolicella: Yet Another Blow For Italy’s Wine Industry

Six million euros of hail damage.

The 2020 wildfires and Bay Area’s food and wine supply: What you need to know

More from the Chronicle.

Harvest in a Time of Flames and Pestilence—Another Challenging California Vintage

Big props for working pestilence into a headline.

Fires in California wine country: Latest as 2020 harvest gets underway

Decanter’s coverage.

The hidden treasure of Languedoc’s wines

Jancis on, among others, Domaine Cebene.

Why We Still Need Classic Barolo

Tom Hyland suggests Single Vineyard isn’t the end all.

Black women in SA wine industry protest against economic exclusion

More of this, please!

Has Covid Affected our Wine Habits?

Wine-Searcher looks at numbers.

Attractions Of Willamette Valley Wines Of Oregon

Tom Mullen.

As The Going Gets Tough In The Wine World, Delia Viader Continues To Move Mountains

And son and daughter.

California winemakers are racing to salvage their grape harvests before wildfires destroy them

Business Insider is slightly alarmist.

The Visionary For Brunello’s Top ‘Grand Cru’ Wine In Tuscany

Catherine Todd profiles Baricci.

Winemakers look to protect grapes against smoke taint during fire season

The scourge of 2020.

WineInk: A California wine legend lends Colorado a hand

The story of Warren Winiarski and his ties to Colorado.

Wildfires again threaten business in California wine country

Coverage from across the country.

Napa locals go ‘cowboy,’ bulldozing firebreaks to save wineries as resources wane

This is a remarkable story.

California’s Wildfires Came at the Worst Time for Wine Industry

As if the pandemic weren’t bad enough.

Vineyard Workers Face Unhealthy Choices

Where’s the hazard pay when you need it?

Crop insurance gets new tools for wine smoke taint

Some positive movement.

Pascaline Lepeltier on Wine, Philosophy And The 1937 d’Yquem That Changed Everything

Cathy Huyghe listens and likes.

Penrose Hill v. Mabray: Did wine journalism win a significant legal victory?

In a word, yes.

Lodi wine grape growers worry about harvest as smoke impacts region

Nail biting time.

Was There Wine in America Before Europeans?

Where’s the little head exploding emoji when you need it?

California Fires Grow to Historic Heights

And widths.