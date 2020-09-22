Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The Birth of ‘Wine Country’ Is a Story of Bugs, Taxes and War

A brief history of California wine.

Meet the maker: the Portuguese vintners taking natural wine back to its roots

NatGeo does wine.

‘I Have To Work’: Agricultural Workers In The West Harvest Crops Through Fire Smoke

When that’s the only way to put food on the table, you work.

Everything You Wanted to Know About Orange Wine—But Were Too Afraid to Ask

The Robb Report skims the surface, but does get some ket things right.

Smoke, wildfires challenge West Coast wine industry

Stories from Oregon.

Napa Winemakers Are Pledging Over $1 Million to Make the Wine Industry More Inclusive

Excellent news.

Uncertainty Reigns in Spain’s Strange Vintage

Rough times.

Canada’s Napa Valley Seeks Elusive Audience: Canadian Wine Drinkers

Not just America that has f*cked up wine shipping laws.

Sicilian Wine Pioneer Diego Planeta Dies

He helped put Sicily back on the map.

Harvest Finally Brings Good News for Champagne

Quality looks very high.

Smoke and Mirrors: Fixing a Fiery Vintage

Blake Gray learns some of the options.

Recalling Justice Ginsburg as a Champion of the Wine Industry

Tom Wark reminds us she was on our side for wine, too.

Mozel Watson: Harlem’s wine god

Great story!

The seemingly impossible: an artisanal bottle of California wine for $10

It’s hard to imagine they can keep this up.

Wine Sales Up, Winery Profits Down

A new survey shows a double-edged sword.

Champagne Growers Help Cultivate The Grape Varieties Of The Future

Climate change requires change.

Around the World, the 2020 Wine Harvest May Be Most Troubled Ever

Elin McCoy goes ‘round the world for a harvest rundown.

After hazy weeks, threat of smoke taint lingers over Napa Valley grape crop

There will be more stories like this coming out soon.

Iron Age wine press yields clues to Phoenician building techniques

Excellent winemaking process.

The Vanishing Point

A lovely piece of writing.

The grands crus of Bordeaux in the summer of ’69

A wonderful reverie.

Women, Wine and the Uncomfortable Conversation We Need To Have

A worthy long read.

Fires Leave 2020 Vintage in the Balance

A rundown of the troubles.

How Will Weeks of Wildfire Smoke on the West Coast Impact the 2020 Vintage?

Badly, is the answer.

California farmworkers say they didn’t get masks during wildfires

Awfulness.