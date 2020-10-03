Orange Harvest.

LOS OLIVOS, CA: Dark afternoon smoke from the officially named Alamo Fire, burning in the nearby coastal mountains within view of the Pacific Ocean, creates an eerie, surreal scene near Los Olivos, California. The 30,000 acre blaze began near Twitchell Reservoir on Highway 166 in 2017 and quickly spread toward the ranches and vineyards along the Tepusquet Bench. Today, fires still burn in Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino wine country.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Download this image by right-clicking on the image and selecting “save link as” or “save target as” and then select the desired location on your computer to save the image. Mac users can also just click the image to open the full size view and drag that to their desktops.

To set the image as your desktop wallpaper, Mac users should follow these instructions, while PC users should follow these.

BUY THE BOOK:

This image is from a series of photographs by George Rose captured in the process of shooting his most recent work WINE COUNTRY: Santa Barbara County, a visual celebration of one of California’s most beautiful wine regions. The book can be ordered on George’s web site.

PRINTS:

Fine art prints of this image and others are available at George Rose’s web site: www.georgerose.com.

EDITORIAL USE:

To purchase copies of George’s photos for editorial, web, or advertising use, please contact Getty Images.

ABOUT VINOGRAPHY IMAGES:

Vinography regularly features images by photographer George Rose for readers’ personal use as desktop backgrounds or screen savers. We hope you enjoy them. Please respect the copyright on these images. These images are not to be reposted on any web site or blog without the express permission of the photographer.