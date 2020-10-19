Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Women and the wine industry. What “IT IS NOT OK”. Spilling it out
It’s not ok.
The Year that Changed the Wine World
Atkin on 71 and 82.
Wineries and Chefs Gear Up Charity Efforts for California Wildfire Relief
Good roundup of efforts.
A Looming Menace for Restaurants: Winter Is Coming
And the Night King hates takeout.
On Wine Bitch
Anne Burchett responds to the UK controversy.
The New Vocabulary of Wine
Whatever you say.
Are wine writers redundant?
We’ve got a couple of years before AIs like this one take over.
NOAA: Dry, warm winter could bring drought to California, Southwest in 2021
La Niña is coming, and boy is she pissed.
How the James Beard Foundation Failed the Most Prestigious Restaurant Awards in the Country
A stinging indictment.
Wine Enthusiast’s 21st Annual Wine Star Award Nominees
Speaking of awards.
Napa Valley’s Spring Mountain, ravaged by Glass Fire, says it will rise from the ashes
But the road is still closed.
Washington, local winemakers hopeful grape crops remain undamaged by wildfire smoke
Not just California concerned.
This Remote Corner of Argentina Is Home to High-altitude Vineyards and One of the Most Far-flung Museums in the World
Get thee to Salta.
Italian Police Smash Fake Wine Ring
Hope your Sassicaia ain’t fake.
Napa’s Nights of Fire on the Mountain
Blake Gray lets Stu Smith tell his own tale.
A wine-tasting postponed 2,000 years
The idea of tasting the past is quite compelling.
Berkeley wineries rally during uncertain times
Like everywhere. Scrappy succeeds.
Does naming a thing help you understand it?
Fascinating article. Aroma memory may not require language.
How this year’s historic wildfires are affecting California’s Wine Country
Mostly a profile of Jordan.
Many California wineries will make no wine this year because of wildfire smoke
Excellent reporting, as usual, from Esther Mobley.
A guide to the best British wines
Jancis on what’s good.
How The Digital World Is Transforming Fine Wine In 2020
Nothing revelatory here, but a good reminder.
Diving into the Shark Tank Wine Case
Blake Gray loves to dive with sharks.
The wine bar story I’ve waited seven months to write
A pop-up wine bar flourishes.
Napa’s Fire Response Overwhelmed and Underfunded
An in-depth article.
Behind The Scenes And Underneath The Screwcaps: Tumultuous Times In The Wine Aisle (Part One)
Cathy Huyghe on the market
Turbulent Conditions Shift The Global Flow, And The Price, Of Wine (Part Two)
Cathy’s article continued.
Taras Ochota remembered
A lovely remembrance of a man lost far too young.
Lulu Peyraud, a French Wine Matriarch, Dies at 102
NY Times Obit.
Lulu Peyraud, 1917–2020
Another remembrance and tribute.
In Trying Times, 20 Wines Under $20 That Revive and Restore
Eric Asimov’s bargain hunting.