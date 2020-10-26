Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

California fires live updates: Power cut off to 355,000 in Bay Area and state amid fierce, fire-whipping winds

But it seems to have worked.

Wine, Covid-19 and the loss of smell

Jeni Port checks in with the industry.

How Photography Led To A Winery

The story of Aperture Cellars.

Can California’s top wine region survive the era of megafire?

The Guardian checks in.

Sinskey: We Will Only Make 600 Cases of Wine This Year

A decision they made in the Spring.

The Beirut Explosion, Twelve Weeks Later: A Closer Look At Its Continued Impact On Lebanon’s Wine Industry

Cathy Huyghe talks with Karim and Sandro Saadé

The end of the sommelier?

Bring out yer dead!

80% of Napa Wineries are Moving Forward with the 2020 Vintage

Yeah, with Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay. This is 98% spin.

The Social Distance Vintage: Harvest in Bordeaux

An ‘ocean’ of hand sanitizer.

How drought conditions impact wine

Not just for California anymore.

Oregon vineyards lose lawsuit against marijuana operation

Didn’t meet the burden of proof, says judge.

Hurt by the pandemic and wildfires, some Napa Valley vintners request loosening of winery regulations

Let tasting rooms open longer!

England’s steep learning curve

The winners have been picked.

California’s Next Generation Lead Women Winemakers and the Promise That Accompanies Their Success.

A profile of sixteen of them.

Think Locally and Five Other Takeaways from the Wine Intelligence Consumer Trends in the Covid-19 Era Report

Everyone’s buying Australian again?!?

Armenia: making wines its own way

Christy Canterbury on Armenia.

Mt. Veeder’s Sky Vineyards: How to See a Future When Your World is Ablaze

Checking in with a family scarred by fire.

Yes, Wine Scores Still Matter

Says Matt Kettmann.

Anson: Exclusive first look inside billionaire Jack Ma’s Bordeaux project

Nice cows, nice eggs.

Why Some of the World’s Most Exciting Pinot Noirs Are Coming From New Zealand

Erica Deucy makes the case.

From the Glass Fire, comes the chance to build this Napa Valley winery again

Another telling of the Cain tragedy.

Climate change has affected 2020 wine harvests around the globe. Growers are concerned.

Concerned doesn’t quite describe it.

America’s Burgundy? Oregon’s Value Pinot Shows the Way

Paul Gregutt on the lower-priced Oregon Pinots.

A Francophile’s Unexpected Love Affair With Canadian Wine

The delight of the non-wine person.

Wine talk: Israel’s first cult wine

Yarden Katzrin. How many bottles do you have?

Wine Helps with Cannabis Classification

AVAs for Mary Jane.

Loving Tannat: Germán Bruzzone of Bodega Garzón on Uruguay’s Wine Evolution

Checking in on a poineering producer.

It’s a Bug’s Life in the Vineyard

The good guys and the bad guys.

Bruliam’s Dr. Overstreet on Harvest in a Pandemic and a Way Forward for Small Wineries

Dorothy Gaiter interviews Dr. Overstreet.

Organic Winemaking Is a Zoo With Armadillos, Falcons, and Pigs

Elin on the modern menagerie. But the baby armadillos are the cutest. Just sayin’.

There’s More Than One Way to Beaujolais

An excellent overview.

Wine Spectator Announces New Executive Editor

End of an era at the Spectator.

The battle for the soul of Napa’s To Kalon

The soul? Or the Brand?

Sonoma Starts Selling the Turbulent 2020 Vintage

Selling being the operative word.

Sonoma County Winegrowers Look to Reset After Unimaginable 2020 Season

70% have suffered some fire damage.

Nina Caplan: now, more than ever, wine is our conduit to the world

Hear, hear.

NY restaurant couple mistakenly served $2000 Mouton 1989 after ordering $18 Pinot

The real story is that the people who ordered the Mouton but got the Pinot didn’t know the difference.

How Income Inequality Has Erased Your Chance to Drink the Great Wines

Unless you are mistakenly served them at Balthazar.

Rothschild vs Rothschild, Mouton vs Lafite – as seen in 1893

Oh the drama of it all.

Experimentation Propels Virginia’s Wine Industry

Michelle Williams charts confidence.

Often Overlooked, Oregon’s Latinx Wine Community Thrives

A nice overview.

So, what’s new in the world of orange wine in 2020? We ask the on-trade

The geekiest question, ever.