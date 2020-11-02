Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
The Wine World’s Most Elite Circle Has a Sexual Harrassment Problem
This, of course, is the story that broke the world wine web this week.
The Court Needs to Adapt or Die
Perhaps the most important thing to read this week as a follow-up.
Head of prominent Bay Area wine nonprofit resigns after sexual misconduct allegations
The Chronicle on the facts.
Somm Sex Scandal: Wine’s Me-Too Moment
Some perspective from Liza Zimmerman
Rescheduling Burgundy
Jancis on the shifting calendar.
In Russia’s Idyllic Wine Country, Dark Tales of Dreams Dashed
Let Russians make wine!
Carbon-friendly ways of packaging wine samples
More innovation please!
The Best Natural Wine You’ll (Probably) Never Find
Love the labels!
What’s changed in 20 years of wine?
Some interesting stats.
Winc the Netflix of wine? (Nope)
Some very interesting analysis.
Layers of crises’: Napa wine and tourism industries navigate the virus and fires
That’s an appropriate turn of phrase.
This Seawater-Infused Wine Is Sweet, Thick, and Not at All Salty
Falernian is next.
How Wine Clubs Are Helping U.S. Wineries Stay Afloat
Evolve or die.
The Things That Remain
A lovely piece.
The New Magnetism of Alt Mosel
New magazine, interesting article.
Volume and Value of Global Wine Exports Plummet After Covid Lockdowns
I guess people were buying what was in stock.
Save the World: Drink More Wine
Blake’s take on the data above.
Wine Country, fire country
Esther Mobley and J.D. Morris examine the last 5 years.
No wine left behind: How Germany wants to adapt to climate change
Sustainability and biodiversity.
Meet the four contenders shortlisted for the IWSC Wine Communicator award
Fantastic ladies, all four.
From Champagne to the Mosel, via Salon and Egon Müller
Some pretty pictures.
Champagne’s Rule-Breaking Winemakers Have a Sweet Secret
Now I want to try that Champagne.
Hungarian Wine Intended for Boris Johnson Confiscated for Breaking Corruption Laws
Orban buttering up Johnson with Eszencia?
Napa wine industry organizations describe disaster losses as ‘staggering’
This is the real story. Not that 80% are moving forward with the vintage.
The New Conversation About White Wine and Tannins
Long live complexity!
Landfill Woes Napa’s Latest Concern
Interesting complications from Glass Fire.
For wine to be ethical, does it need to be expensive? One winemaker says yes
If you’re paying for everything you SHOULD pay for, says the winemaker.
Napa Nervous Over Cannabis
Napa needs to get with the program.
Women In Wine: Sexism, Racism And Ageism
Catherine Todd tackles thorny subjects.
Finding a Silver Lining in Napa: A Live Chat with Andy Erickson
Including his perspective on 2020.