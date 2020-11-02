Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The Wine World’s Most Elite Circle Has a Sexual Harrassment Problem

This, of course, is the story that broke the world wine web this week.

The Court Needs to Adapt or Die

Perhaps the most important thing to read this week as a follow-up.

Head of prominent Bay Area wine nonprofit resigns after sexual misconduct allegations

The Chronicle on the facts.

Somm Sex Scandal: Wine’s Me-Too Moment

Some perspective from Liza Zimmerman

Rescheduling Burgundy

Jancis on the shifting calendar.

In Russia’s Idyllic Wine Country, Dark Tales of Dreams Dashed

Let Russians make wine!

Carbon-friendly ways of packaging wine samples

More innovation please!

The Best Natural Wine You’ll (Probably) Never Find

Love the labels!

What’s changed in 20 years of wine?

Some interesting stats.

Winc the Netflix of wine? (Nope)

Some very interesting analysis.

Layers of crises’: Napa wine and tourism industries navigate the virus and fires

That’s an appropriate turn of phrase.

This Seawater-Infused Wine Is Sweet, Thick, and Not at All Salty

Falernian is next.

How Wine Clubs Are Helping U.S. Wineries Stay Afloat

Evolve or die.

The Things That Remain

A lovely piece.

The New Magnetism of Alt Mosel

New magazine, interesting article.

Volume and Value of Global Wine Exports Plummet After Covid Lockdowns

I guess people were buying what was in stock.

Save the World: Drink More Wine

Blake’s take on the data above.

Wine Country, fire country

Esther Mobley and J.D. Morris examine the last 5 years.

No wine left behind: How Germany wants to adapt to climate change

Sustainability and biodiversity.

Meet the four contenders shortlisted for the IWSC Wine Communicator award

Fantastic ladies, all four.

From Champagne to the Mosel, via Salon and Egon Müller

Some pretty pictures.

Champagne’s Rule-Breaking Winemakers Have a Sweet Secret

Now I want to try that Champagne.

Hungarian Wine Intended for Boris Johnson Confiscated for Breaking Corruption Laws

Orban buttering up Johnson with Eszencia?

Napa wine industry organizations describe disaster losses as ‘staggering’

This is the real story. Not that 80% are moving forward with the vintage.

The New Conversation About White Wine and Tannins

Long live complexity!

Landfill Woes Napa’s Latest Concern

Interesting complications from Glass Fire.

For wine to be ethical, does it need to be expensive? One winemaker says yes

If you’re paying for everything you SHOULD pay for, says the winemaker.

Napa Nervous Over Cannabis

Napa needs to get with the program.

Women In Wine: Sexism, Racism And Ageism

Catherine Todd tackles thorny subjects.

Finding a Silver Lining in Napa: A Live Chat with Andy Erickson

Including his perspective on 2020.