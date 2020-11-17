Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Simon J Woolf: Joys of the unexamined terroir

Who will make the first orange wine in Burgundy?

The Quest For Authenticity

A slippery subject to be sure.

The Court of Master Sommeliers’ sexual misconduct scandal could render it irrelevant

Could?

From Lebanon, Bottles That Reward Diving Below the Surface

Eric Asimov appreciates Lebanon.

‘I Stand with These Women’: Sexual Scandal Roils Court of Master Sommeliers

Another woman’s perspective.

Dirt is Not Terroir

Craig gets down and dirty.

Jancis Robinson on Why Americans Lead on Sustainability

The results of her sustainability writing contest.

Speaking of the land

A fascinating read from Rebecca Gibb.

Brazil’s Under-the-Radar Sparkling Wine Is a Big Bargain, Too

Bloomberg on Brazilian bubbly

Explaining reduction, and dispelling some myths

Jamie Goode doing what he does best. Explaining.

Napa’s Innovation Generation Makes Its Mark in the Valley

Virginie Boone keeps track.

Should Napa Kiss Cabernet Goodbye?

Not dead yet.

What to Drink After Your House Burns Down

Jay McInerney is forced to drink not Burgundy.

This Thanksgiving, the right wine to pair with the meal is the one that means the most to you

The best advice I’ve heard yet.

Women and wine: a tipping point

Jancis weighs in on the Master Sommelier scandals.

Wine fraud Rudy Kurniawan’s rise, fall, and plans for the future

Quotes from his lawyers are a little sickening.

New President Won’t End Wine Tariffs

Not right away.

Southern France’s Wine Future Far From Rosé

Don’t need more $50 bottles of rosé.

This AI-Powered Wine Wall Is A Robotic Sommelier

Looks cool. Bet it sucks.

Idaho Is the Next American Wine Region That Deserves Your Attention

Up-and-coming.

How to Support California Wine Country With a Visit This Winter

Provided it’s not illegal.

Grenache and Garnacha redesigned

The “new wave” as tasted by Jancis.

2020 vintage report – Douro

Heat and more heat.