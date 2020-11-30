Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
The grounding of wine
Out of the air and into the toilet, so to speak.
The Usual Suspects: Misogyny, Sexual Harassment & Sommeliers
I meant to share this 2 weeks ago, but somehow didn’t.
Armenia: Stepping Back and Forth Through Time
John Szabo does it justice.
Building vineyard biodiversity to combat climate emergency
Thoughts on fungi.
Supreme Court Opens Another Case of Wine
And Judge Sutton is a glutton for punishment.
Don’t Get It Twisted: The US Government Decided to Let Independent Restaurants Die
Yes. This.
Millennials are into wine, but the industry hasn’t figured that out yet
Says Julia Coney.
Direct Wine Sales Feel the Pinch
Prices down, demand flattening.
Wine industry falling behind other sectors on creating a global sustainable standard
But is it possible with so many players?
US forecast to become biggest online alcohol market
Hard to see this as anything but good news.
Master Sommelier Steven McDonald Pours the Wine and Checks the Rhyme
Profile of a prominent wine director with a fantastic wine list.
The Case for Drinking Extraordinary Wine on Ordinary Days
Hear, hear!
Three Chicago Sommeliers Disrupt the Wine World With Inclusivity and Heart
More of this, please!
Diversity in Action
If you’re looking for a list of opportunities…
A Badly Timed Disruption for Wine Sales in the New York Area
Because, 2020.
This high-tech, Bavarian bunker is secretly storing the world’s finest wines
Well, not so secretly it turns out.
China’s wine tariffs will have a ‘devastating impact’ on small Australian producers, trade group says
Eggs in one basket, kind of a thing.
Penfolds’ pivot away from China will take years
Slow boat to turn, that Titanic.
Chinese Wine Tariffs will have Global Impact
Inexpensive Torbreck, anyone?