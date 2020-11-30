Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The grounding of wine

Out of the air and into the toilet, so to speak.

The Usual Suspects: Misogyny, Sexual Harassment & Sommeliers

I meant to share this 2 weeks ago, but somehow didn’t.

Armenia: Stepping Back and Forth Through Time

John Szabo does it justice.

Building vineyard biodiversity to combat climate emergency

Thoughts on fungi.

Supreme Court Opens Another Case of Wine

And Judge Sutton is a glutton for punishment.

Don’t Get It Twisted: The US Government Decided to Let Independent Restaurants Die

Yes. This.

Millennials are into wine, but the industry hasn’t figured that out yet

Says Julia Coney.

Direct Wine Sales Feel the Pinch

Prices down, demand flattening.

Wine industry falling behind other sectors on creating a global sustainable standard

But is it possible with so many players?

US forecast to become biggest online alcohol market

Hard to see this as anything but good news.

Master Sommelier Steven McDonald Pours the Wine and Checks the Rhyme

Profile of a prominent wine director with a fantastic wine list.

The Case for Drinking Extraordinary Wine on Ordinary Days

Hear, hear!

Three Chicago Sommeliers Disrupt the Wine World With Inclusivity and Heart

More of this, please!

Diversity in Action

If you’re looking for a list of opportunities…

A Badly Timed Disruption for Wine Sales in the New York Area

Because, 2020.

This high-tech, Bavarian bunker is secretly storing the world’s finest wines

Well, not so secretly it turns out.

China’s wine tariffs will have a ‘devastating impact’ on small Australian producers, trade group says

Eggs in one basket, kind of a thing.

Penfolds’ pivot away from China will take years

Slow boat to turn, that Titanic.

Chinese Wine Tariffs will have Global Impact

Inexpensive Torbreck, anyone?