Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web.

This week was dominated by the continued fallout from the sexual assault allegations surrounding the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Elite Wine Group Suspends Master Sommeliers

This would be just the first step.

Nation’s top women sommeliers demand revolutionary change after sexual misconduct claims rock wine world

The fallout continues.

Chaos Reigns at Scandal-hit Somms’ Court

And continues.

Chairman of Elite Wine Group Resigns Amid Its Sexual Harassment Scandal

And continues.

Court of Master Somms Continues to Implode

And continues.

Alpana Singh, ‘Check, Please!’ host, renounces master sommelier title in solidarity with women accusing elite wine organization of sexual harassment

One of many.

Court of Master Sommeliers Chairman Steps Down, Group to Restructure After Outcry over Sexual Harassment

Spectator covers the story in depth in including news of the board’s full resignation.

The Court of Master Sommeliers’ Lack of Transparency Has Failed Us

Indeed.

I’m Speaking Wine

A conversation between 5 female MWs. Worth watching.

UC Davis Study Confirms That Russian River Valley Vineyard Neighborhoods Have ‘Fingerprints’

Spectrometers can tell the difference. Can consumers?

Thieves Tunnel Into Cellar Holding Whitney Houston’s Vintage Wines, Make Off With $65K in Vintage Bottles

Another heist.

King of Wine Fraud Facing Freedom

Blake Gray breaks it down.

Another Twist in Rudy Wine Fraud Saga

But wait, there’s more.

Where in the World Is Wine Counterfeiter Rudy Kurniawan?

He’s not wearing a striped hat.

How Will the US Election Impact Fine Wine

Mostly speculation around tariffs.

How to Make French Wine Like a Chinese Billionaire

First, start with a billion dollars.

Shining a light on wine fraud

Molecular fingerprinting is just cool.

Rising Demand for Wine Among Chinese Women

Any news like this is good news.

Presidential Politics and Wine Can Make for an Awkward Pairing

Elin McCoy reviews a coffee table book.

When Wine Is More Than Just a Drink

A lovely remembrance.

Embers & Vines: A Documentary About the California Wine Country Wildfires

Jonathan Cristaldi makes a movie.

Do Emerging Wine Regions Need a Signature Variety to Break Out?

The answer is no, but try telling regional marketing groups.

Just what makes for a good tasting note in 2020?

A walk down patriarchy lane.

How to die with an empty wine cellar

Alfonso Cevola on aging.

Which wines are vegan-friendly and how can you tell?

In which Simon Woolf doesn’t entirely decide if all biodynamic wines aren’t vegan.

Amelia Singer: Diversity & Inclusion – what are we going to do about it?

A survivor talks solutions.

Burgundy’s benevolent haunting

A cerebral musing on global warming.

If Restaurants Go, What Happens to Cities?

They die.

Oregon Wineries Wait for the Smoke to Clear

Not so different a story from California in many place.

Election Day Is Turning Into A Drinking Holiday

Top search on Google? “Liquor Store Near Me”

Turning the Tables on Richard Hemming

An interview with an articulate man.

Some Glimmers of Hope for Inclusion Begin to Emerge In the Wine Industry

Dottie and John on progress.

Out-of-Work Sommeliers Face Grim Job Market, Complicated Choices

No safety net.