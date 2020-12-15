Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Why the wine industry needs diversity of products

So don’t sneer at cheap and cheerful, says Robert Joseph.

The wider problem of sexism in the wine trade

Charlie Brown shares her story.

Here’s why wine doesn’t ship for free — and shouldn’t if you want small wineries to survive

Shipping is expensive. Period.

Why We Love Mexico’s Up-and-Coming Wine Region

Introducing Querétaro

Creating an Inclusive Wine World

Barrons talks diversity.

China slaps more taxes on Australian wine amid tension

Ouch.

Wines to Remember in a Year to Forget

Eric Asimov’s annual list is always great.

Best Practices: How Carlton McCoy Is Shaping a New Wine Movement in Napa Valley

An interview with the Heitz CEO.

Wine thieves TUNNEL into rare wine shop and steal £250,000 worth of vintage bottles

Nuts. Like a movie. And the thieves don’t like Whitney Houston.

China’s Love Affair With Australian Wine Ends in a Messy Breakup

What would you do if your business dropped 40% overnight?

This 29-Year-Old Sommelier Is the Next Generation of Wine

Love his enthusiasm.

U.S. Buyers Turn to Champagne and Italian Wines Amid Tariff Dispute

Because they became cheaper by comparison.

As the Wine Industry Grapples with Change, Its Educational Institutions Evolve

Faster, please!

Is Now the Time to Invest in Wine?

Only if you have money to burn.

International Experts Discuss a Reimagined Wine Industry at wine2wine Business Forum

Highlights from the VinItaly virtual event.

South Africa faces up to 300m litre wine lake

Buy more South African wine!

Millennials and Gen Z Could Save the Wine Industry

Maybe. They’ve got a long way to go.

French police raid gang suspected of €5m grand cru wine theft

The operation codename? Magnum.

‘We have failed’: A look at how COVID-19 affects California’s 800,000 farmworkers

Upsetting to say the least.

After 2020 What’s Next for Wine?

And maybe what’s not, for cider.

Small Wineries Bearing the Brunt of Industry Pivot

Lots of numbers here, but generally they don’t look good.

Delayed malolactic fermentation: exploring the stylistic and practical impacts

If you want to geek out on bacteria.

Of the 2,108 Wines I Tasted This Year, These 10 Were the Best

Elin has a li$t, too.

Wine’s Problem with Old, White Men

Oliver Styles runs down another nasty case.

Meet the ‘new guard’ of natural winemakers in Sonoma Valley

New names.

Booze Rules – The Direct Shipping Wars

If you want to geek out on three-tier lawsuits.

Somms Fight for Survival Post-Covid

Kathleen Wilcox talks to a few.

‘Cataclysmic Change’ To Sweep Through Wine Industry

Australia is staring down the barrel.

Australian Wine Industry ‘Not All Doom And Gloom’

Look on the bright side, say some.