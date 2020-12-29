Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Andrew Jefford: ‘The jolts of 2020 have been an education’

Andrew, thoughtful as ever.

The Men are Afraid of the Women

Alice Feiring weighs in on the #EnMagnum crew

Letter from My COVID Cave

Robert Camuto has COVID, but is still writing.

By Creating a Wine, This Winemaker Created a Color

Interesting back-story to Massican label evolution.

An Intimate Send-Off to the Year of Being Together

Eric Asimov offers ideas for NYE by yourself.

New ‘fingerprint’ method may help detect wine fraud, says study

But what everyone is excited about is “regional branding,” SMH….

Wine Intelligence’s industry predictions for 2021- Wine Intelligence

These seem about right.

Stefan Smit murder: Wife, co-accused face more charges relating to murder weapon

A grisly wine country murder drama in South Africa

Exclusive: Heitz Cellar Owner and CEO Buy Stony Hill Vineyard

Interesting acquisition. Great home for this storied estate.

Historic Napa winery Stony Hill sold to Arkansas billionaire, with a star winemaker taking the helm

Chronicle covers it, too.

Eight Ways Wine Will Change in 2021

Elin McCoy on the future of wine.

How to rescue the hospitality industry

Sliding scale rent, says Nick Lander.

From Henschke to Humbrecht: can winemakers be considered artists?

The question is explored well.

Rebula/Ribolla – living on the borderline?

A love letter to a favorite grape.

The cosmology of wine – from grapes to stars

An interesting photo essay.

Beware the hype

Surely, you must be joking, Jancis?

A good vintage: science suggests appreciation of wine grows with age

Apparently our saliva only gets stronger?

Coastal Winegrape Market Won’t Return to Normal Until 2023-24

This is not particularly good news.

Provence Rosé Producer Looks Beyond Britain

Brits can’t make wine in France after Thursday, apparently.

How the coronavirus, wildfires are changing how California fine wines are sold

Tougher times all around.

California’s Central Coast Winemakers Respect the Past But Have Eyes on the Future

Several profiles from Matt Kettmann.

The Customer Is Not Always Right

More tales of pandemic idiocy.

Champagne Shakes off the Dust of 2020

Yet sales are down 25% this year.

This Experimental Vineyard Seeks to Save Wine From Climate Change

A photo essay from the Washington Post.

Doing What’s Right Should be Good for Business. Is It?

Do ethics pay?