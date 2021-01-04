Happy New Year! Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
How The Wine World Is Changing
Liza Zimmerman checks in with Paul Mabray
The Truth About Natural Wine and Hangovers
File under: “No shit, Sherlock.” Why are people surprised by this?
South Africa alcohol sales ban ‘dire’ for wine sector
Yes, it’s really that bad.
Cape faces a sober New Year
Buy South African wine.
Innovation is the key to unique Limited Addition wines
A funky new Oregon producer.
Why Wine Is Optimistic: ‘Bring on the Roaring ’20s!
Dotty and John talk with wine friends about optimism.
How Italian wine will thrive in the 21st century
Over the dinner table, says Alfonso, as it always has.
Should Wine Be Among Your Health Resolutions?
Eric Asimov weighs in on Avaline.
US Hits France with More Wine Tariffs
More pain to come.
Wine Sales Grow Despite Tough Times
A glimmer of good news.
Why Chinese tipplers like Chilean wine
The labels? Seriously?
The Spectacular Rise and Fall of 2020’s Favorite Wine
The Passalacqua Affair, in depth.
The Rise of Resurrected Wines
They mean the wines of resurrected grapes.
What’s really in your wine?
Ingredient labeling gets a boost in the EU.
Armenian winemakers work toward recovery after war
Devastating conflict.
In Search of Sustainable Wine
An important topic in wine.
