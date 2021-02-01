Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

‘Know Your Worth’: Nine Women Winemakers on Mentorship and More

Great voices to hear from.

Which red wines are ready to drink now?

2013 Bordeaux, apparently.

Cheers! French wines — and vines — are headed home after a year in space

Wines… in… spaaaaaaaace!

Your wine delivery’s delayed — Amazon has all the cardboard boxes

Globalization, no?

Bad Year Turns Good for California

The industry reflects.

Introducing phylloxera, the aphid that changed the face of wine

A lousey primer. Wait for it….

An Etna Renaissance

A review of Benjamin North Spencer’s book.

Cabernet on the Decline in the US?

I predict this to be a short-term effect of the pandemic.

20 Wines Under $20: Postcards From Around the World

Eric Asimov wants you to climb on board his magic carpet. Er… bottle.

I Tried to Get Napa Legend Philippe Melka to Reveal His Winemaking Secrets

Jonathan Cristaldi spends a day with Melka.

How a Super Bowl champion is rewriting the wine concierge playbook for a younger, more diverse consumer

Dave McIntyre introduces us to the “Wine MVP.”

‘Generation Treaters’ lead changing wine category behavior in the US- Wine Intelligence

A new wine-drinking segment is born.

As California returns to reopening, some in Wine Country wonder if it’s too soon in pandemic

A double-edged sword to be sure.

South Africa’s wine industry heads to court to fight alcohol ban

Good. But the damage is done.

Despite Bulk Buying Flurry, Acreage in California Still Needs to Be Pulled to Stay in Balance

20,000 acres left to remove, say experts.

Smoke Taint’s known knowns and unknown unknowns

But also a sh*tload of known unknowns.

Ten years of The Morning Claret

A moving personal account of a writer finding his way.

INAO approves six new grapes in Bordeaux

You won’t find them in your Margaux anytime soon, but this is a big deal.

WSET halts all operations in China

Not just Australian wine that’s having problems

Europe Eyes Up Ingredient Labeling for Wine

And the neo-prohibitionists raise their ugly heads.

The Final Insult for South African Wine

Buy South African Wine!

Opinion: Wine industry should respect tribal language, culture

Good progress.

Wine and the Good Dirt

A treatise on clay.