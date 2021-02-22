Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Wine Gets Some Skin in the Game

Who doesn’t love a little maceration?

Portuguese wine: in search of hidden treasures

Simon and Ryan are working on a new book.

How About a Wine Pairing Tonight?

Yep. The rules are bunk.

Building New Power Structures in the Wine Industry

Everyone should read this. Pamela Busch has been doing a lot of thinking.

Wine recommenders, and the tyranny of choice

And then there’s the Paradox of Choice, as well.

Krug chef de cave Julie Cavil on being “at one” with the house

Now there are two ladies in charge.

Wine’s Future Depends on its Original Guardian, the Viticulturist

Farming faces the climate crisis.

Are “Importers” an Endangered Species?

Terry Theise examines his existence.

Pergola Taught

A thoughtful post.

How to Think About Wine Vintages

Great article. But really I want a t-shirt with that illustration on it.

Meet the Proseccos You’ll Be Drinking This Summer

Pink prosecco’s gonna be the biggest thing since Moscato.

Why Sommeliers Are More Essential Than Ever

A sommelier makes the case for survival.

Taurasi’s Renaissance Man

And his son.

California Winemakers Tackle Fire Fighting and Prevention

Gotta try something. Anything.

Beyond High-Profile Scandals, Wine Fraud Is Rampant

$3 billion a year, say experts

Obstacles Aside, Three California BIPOC Owners Are Thriving

Buy Kità wines! They’re awesome.

The Complex Science and Evolving Toll of Smoke Taint

Sean Sullivan on the latest science.

US Courts Deliver Body Blows to Wine

The question is how long the appeals will take.

Farewell to Napa’s annual wine auction, the raucous charity bacchanal that’s ended after 40 years

Reinvention in progress.

Wine Wholesalers Line Lawmakers’ Pockets

Follow the money.

‘New Frontiers of Viticulture’: Emerging Wine Regions Around the World

Lauren wanders the world for us all.

South America’s Most Overlooked Region Is A Wine-Soaked Psychedelic Paradise

Gotta go to Salta.

R.H. Drexel: The Union of Music & Wine: Chatting with MJ Towler of The Black Wine Guy Experience

Always interesting conversation with R.H. Drexel.

California wine companies are doing what hasn’t been done in 20 years: go on the stock market

We shall see.

Flowery, Yes. But the Wines of Fleurie Offer More.

Eric loves him some Gamay.

John Fox, who ran the world’s largest wine Ponzi scheme from his Berkeley store, gets out of prison

So lets see if restitution actually arrives.

France’s Costly Green Wine Revolution

The figures are “less than encouraging.”

Looking For Something Else

Be glad we don’t go for lead flavored wine anymore.

How a group of wine lovers hatched a plan to diversify their industry, one bottle at a time

Good old fashioned community organizing. With a wine club.