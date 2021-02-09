Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

How to Make Sense of Scents

Ambergris is NOT petrified whale feces. Just sayin’. But great article.

Once and Future St. Laurent

Meg Maker on a new meaning for “heat tolerant.”

EU Offers Olive Branch on Wine Tariffs

Excellent news.

Wine App Vivino Raises $155 Million Fueled by Pandemic

On its way to being a Unicorn?

Quo Vadis, Alto Adige?

Where it came from, where it’s going.

This California Wine Destination Will Give Visitors Spending Money Upon Arrival

Well that’s one way to drive traffic.

Online Boom Behind Uber’s Drinks Push

“Obvious synergies”

UC Davis scholarship honors Napa Valley winemaker Richard Ward

A lovely tribute to a very fine man.

The white wines you should open now

Jancis on what’s drinking now.

How Freistil Reframes South Tyrol

Freestyle it!

Luxembourg’s wines in a league of their own

They’re actually quite good, if you can find them. Which you can’t.

Debunking three myths about Long Island wine

Lenn Thompson knows of what he speaks.

Christine Pieroth: The Nahe’s Natural Pioneer

She had me at blending whites and reds in Germany.

The Monotony of Wine Monopolies

Who knew that NZ suffered from one, too?

South Africa Lifts Wine Sales Ban, but the Damage is Done

A look at the prospects for recovery.

What Role Can Vineyards Play in Conserving California’s Biodiversity?

An excellent question for a monoculture. Watch out for the beavers.

Irrefutable Proof Through Detailed Chemical Analysis that Terroir Exists

Catena sponsors some rigorous and interesting research.

How Saint Valentine (Sort of) Saved French Wine

Tiny slice of wine history

Tipping Is a Legacy of Slavery

Worth thinking about

The Midwesterners Creating Their Own Natural Wine Scene

Not just for the coasts anymore, dude!

How Do We React To Generic Wine Flavours?

A very interesting article.

Wine Could Help You Fight Covid

Maybe, just maybe. So even if it’s a long shot, keep drinking.

Dolomitic Dynamo: Weingut Abraham

Schildknecht gets enthusiastic.

This New Zealand Wine Region is ‘A Masterpiece in the Making’

Couldn’t agree more with the title.