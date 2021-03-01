Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Sumita Sarma: how wine can be proud not ashamed of its diversity
An important article everyone should read.
Germany’s most famous vineyard – and the world’s most expensive white wine
Famous… for Riesling.
The Good News from California’s 2020 Vintage No One Is Talking About
Well, actually it’s ALL that wine makers are talking about.
How Orson Welles Became the Most Infamous Pitchman in Booze History
The story behind the best wine ad outtakes ever.
So Ancient, Yet So New: Gorgeous Red Wines From Greece
Mmmmm. I love me some Agiorgitiko.
Q&A: Lettie Teague, wine columnist, The Wall Street Journal
Felicity Carter interviews Lettie.
Covid’s Impact on Wine Tasting
Science offers some hope.
The shy 2018 Grand Cercle bordeaux
Jancis would buy them if she could find them.
10 new MWs announced today
Including the link to read their research papers.
Vintage 2005 With Steven Spurrier – “Wines worth talking about”
Steven takes a little trip down memory lane.
Why Drink Domestic
Plenty of reasons, but not all compelling.
10 Diverse Voices in Wine
All worth checking out.
French Critics Rate Organic and Biodynamic Wines 6-12 Points Higher in Scores Compared to Conventional or Sustainable Wines, Wine Economists Find
So says one research paper.
Do Organic and Biodynamic Wines Get Higher Scores? That Isn’t What the Evidence Says.
Oops. Maybe not.
Go On, Use Me
Terry talks tasting. So well.
Musing on Smoke Taint from Harvest 2020
Questions put to many vintners.
Here’s How to Tell if a Wine Is Worth Aging
Careful, it’s a very long answer.
The huge opportunity for wine e-commerce in 2021
But who is going to exploit it?
Wine Embraces an Online Future
Only because it has to.
Wine, Covid and the Smell of Success
And the method for regaining your sense of smell? Stinky cheese.
The decline of the oak barrel in winemaking
Bow down to the great concrete egg.
The ‘Monumental’ Role Soil Microbes Play in Wine
Michelle Williams pulls out the microscope.
For Wine Professionals, Loss of Smell Due to Covid-19 Raises New Concerns
Six months in, some still suffer.
Manhattan wine store’s entire $300,000 inventory stolen: police
Hunt them down like dogs in the street.