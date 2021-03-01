Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Sumita Sarma: how wine can be proud not ashamed of its diversity

An important article everyone should read.

Germany’s most famous vineyard – and the world’s most expensive white wine

Famous… for Riesling.

The Good News from California’s 2020 Vintage No One Is Talking About

Well, actually it’s ALL that wine makers are talking about.

How Orson Welles Became the Most Infamous Pitchman in Booze History

The story behind the best wine ad outtakes ever.

So Ancient, Yet So New: Gorgeous Red Wines From Greece

Mmmmm. I love me some Agiorgitiko.

Q&A: Lettie Teague, wine columnist, The Wall Street Journal

Felicity Carter interviews Lettie.

Covid’s Impact on Wine Tasting

Science offers some hope.

The shy 2018 Grand Cercle bordeaux

Jancis would buy them if she could find them.

10 new MWs announced today

Including the link to read their research papers.

Vintage 2005 With Steven Spurrier – “Wines worth talking about”

Steven takes a little trip down memory lane.

Why Drink Domestic

Plenty of reasons, but not all compelling.

10 Diverse Voices in Wine

All worth checking out.

French Critics Rate Organic and Biodynamic Wines 6-12 Points Higher in Scores Compared to Conventional or Sustainable Wines, Wine Economists Find

So says one research paper.

Do Organic and Biodynamic Wines Get Higher Scores? That Isn’t What the Evidence Says.

Oops. Maybe not.

Go On, Use Me

Terry talks tasting. So well.

Musing on Smoke Taint from Harvest 2020

Questions put to many vintners.

Here’s How to Tell if a Wine Is Worth Aging

Careful, it’s a very long answer.

The huge opportunity for wine e-commerce in 2021

But who is going to exploit it?

Wine Embraces an Online Future

Only because it has to.

Wine, Covid and the Smell of Success

And the method for regaining your sense of smell? Stinky cheese.

The decline of the oak barrel in winemaking

Bow down to the great concrete egg.

The ‘Monumental’ Role Soil Microbes Play in Wine

Michelle Williams pulls out the microscope.

For Wine Professionals, Loss of Smell Due to Covid-19 Raises New Concerns

Six months in, some still suffer.

Manhattan wine store’s entire $300,000 inventory stolen: police

Hunt them down like dogs in the street.