Steven Spurrier, Who Upended Wine World With a Tasting, Dies at 79
The NYT obit.
Remembering Steven Spurrier 1941-2021
Neal Martin and Antonio Galloni remember Steven.
Forget Franzia. Here’s a truly great new boxed California wine, endorsed by our wine critic
Esther may have discovered the very first one that is good.
Why Napa’s Steve Matthiasson Isn’t Losing Faith After 2020
Ashley Hausman talks resilience.
Getting to Know the Tintore di Tramonti Grape
I want to get to know you!
Reds From The Iron Mountain
Monferrato FTW.
How to enjoy the ephemeral pleasures of wine
By drinking it.
Where the Wild Things Are: Welcome to Sardinia
Coverage of Sardegna in Vinous.
Malbec: Southern Oregon’s Rising Star
Blake Gray puts a stake in the ground.
A Conversation with Mary Ewing-Mulligan
A brief one.
How four North Bay women shattered the wine industry’s glass ceiling
Four names to know.
Voices from the Vineyard: 2020 harvest, cut short by North Bay wildfires, ‘devastating’ for wellbeing of farmworkers
The people that make wine possible cannot be left behind.
French police dismantle Burgundy wine theft ring
There are more that need to be arrested.
These Women in Wine Are the Masterminds Behind Some of Your Favorite Brands
Some of the most powerful women in the wine industry.
Why You Should Explore The World Of German Pinot Noir Wines
Because they’re good.
The South African Region with Celestial Beauty and Heavenly Wines
Excellent wines indeed.
Duckhorn Debuts on New York Stock Exchange
And the wine world holds its breath.
Duckhorn eyes potential for more winery acquisitions following IPO
And now with cash to burn….
Sula Vineyards Makes Wine In India’s Unlikely Terroir
A brief NPR detour into wine.
This New York wine bar launched a pop-up hotel amid the pandemic
Another astonishing tale of survival.
Whose words? ‘Clean’, ‘fine’ wine, ‘influencers’ – and Spanish Sauternes
Robert Joseph says be careful what you say.
Eastern European adventures
Jancis finds not all the walls have come down.
Mediterranean Spain: Where to Start?
Josh Raynolds finds many things to like.
Ines Salpico: why we need transparency on wine labelling
Will Avaline force the issue?