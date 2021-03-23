Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Steven Spurrier, Who Upended Wine World With a Tasting, Dies at 79

The NYT obit.

Remembering Steven Spurrier 1941-2021

Neal Martin and Antonio Galloni remember Steven.

Forget Franzia. Here’s a truly great new boxed California wine, endorsed by our wine critic

Esther may have discovered the very first one that is good.

Why Napa’s Steve Matthiasson Isn’t Losing Faith After 2020

Ashley Hausman talks resilience.

Getting to Know the Tintore di Tramonti Grape

I want to get to know you!

Reds From The Iron Mountain

Monferrato FTW.

How to enjoy the ephemeral pleasures of wine

By drinking it.

Where the Wild Things Are: Welcome to Sardinia

Coverage of Sardegna in Vinous.

Malbec: Southern Oregon’s Rising Star

Blake Gray puts a stake in the ground.

A Conversation with Mary Ewing-Mulligan

A brief one.

How four North Bay women shattered the wine industry’s glass ceiling

Four names to know.

Voices from the Vineyard: 2020 harvest, cut short by North Bay wildfires, ‘devastating’ for wellbeing of farmworkers

The people that make wine possible cannot be left behind.

French police dismantle Burgundy wine theft ring

There are more that need to be arrested.

These Women in Wine Are the Masterminds Behind Some of Your Favorite Brands

Some of the most powerful women in the wine industry.

Why You Should Explore The World Of German Pinot Noir Wines

Because they’re good.

The South African Region with Celestial Beauty and Heavenly Wines

Excellent wines indeed.

Duckhorn Debuts on New York Stock Exchange

And the wine world holds its breath.

Duckhorn eyes potential for more winery acquisitions following IPO

And now with cash to burn….

Sula Vineyards Makes Wine In India’s Unlikely Terroir

A brief NPR detour into wine.

This New York wine bar launched a pop-up hotel amid the pandemic

Another astonishing tale of survival.

Whose words? ‘Clean’, ‘fine’ wine, ‘influencers’ – and Spanish Sauternes

Robert Joseph says be careful what you say.

Eastern European adventures

Jancis finds not all the walls have come down.

Mediterranean Spain: Where to Start?

Josh Raynolds finds many things to like.

Ines Salpico: why we need transparency on wine labelling

Will Avaline force the issue?