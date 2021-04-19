Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
How Wine Country’s insular nature played a role in Dominic Foppoli’s alleged misconduct
More details from Windsor.
Fifth woman accuses Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault
And another.
Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, council member Esther Lemus accuse each other of sexual misconduct
The saga continues, and the stories all begin to sound eerily similar.
Sonoma County winemaker seeks zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault and harassment
Sounds like a pretty good idea.
‘Sour Grapes’ Wine Fraud Con Man Deported to Indonesia
And don’t come back!
U.S. Authorities Deport Wine Counterfeiter Rudy Kurniawan
Spectator covers it.
Vintionary
Clare Tooley is a logophile.
The Long, Winding Path of Wine as Medicine
Some interesting bits of history.
Which Rosés Will Succeed in a Maturing Market?
Some true experts say we’re at a saturation point.
Follow-up frost report for Italy
The lowest vineyards have been devastated.
How a Boutique Winery Emerged From the Pandemic Better Than Ever
In Israel. And….e-commerce.
Burgundy Embraces New Varieties to Combat Climate Change
Or, rather, old varieties.
One Year Later: How U.S. Winemakers Averted Disaster
Eric Asimov checks in with the canaries he left in the coal mine.
Unemployed workers defect and debate their next moves, leaving restaurant owners to contend with a labor shortage
Will it be enough to realign the economics of the restaurant industry?
Summiting Mount Etna – The Revitalization of a Volcano’s Ancient Viticulture
An overview.
Nebbiolo in the Alps: A New Generation Helps Chart Valtellina’s Renaissance
Dottie and John check in on a favorite region.
Why Lyle Railsback left his dream job at Kermit Lynch to become an entrepreneur
An interview with half of the Railsbacks.
Pledge of €1bn made to mitigate France’s frost “disaster”
That’s a good start, but probably cold comfort.
Sonoma and Napa counties differ on mixing wine and cannabis cultivation
Nervous bedfellows.
Barolo Legend Boffa Dies
Tom Hyland offers a remembrance.
The wonderfully complicated and all too brief (and happy) life of Pio Boffa
So does Alfonso Cevola
Pio Boffa, Piedmont Wine Patriarch, Dies of COVID-19
The Spectator’s obit.
Swiss Village Champagne Loses Another Fight To Get Name On Wine
Taking on the 800-pound gorilla of GI protection.
Winter’s Last Gasp Devastates French Vineyards
Caroline Henry reports on frosts from Champagne.