Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

How Wine Country’s insular nature played a role in Dominic Foppoli’s alleged misconduct

More details from Windsor.

Fifth woman accuses Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault

And another.

Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, council member Esther Lemus accuse each other of sexual misconduct

The saga continues, and the stories all begin to sound eerily similar.

Sonoma County winemaker seeks zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault and harassment

Sounds like a pretty good idea.

‘Sour Grapes’ Wine Fraud Con Man Deported to Indonesia

And don’t come back!

U.S. Authorities Deport Wine Counterfeiter Rudy Kurniawan

Spectator covers it.

Vintionary

Clare Tooley is a logophile.

The Long, Winding Path of Wine as Medicine

Some interesting bits of history.

Which Rosés Will Succeed in a Maturing Market?

Some true experts say we’re at a saturation point.

Follow-up frost report for Italy

The lowest vineyards have been devastated.

How a Boutique Winery Emerged From the Pandemic Better Than Ever

In Israel. And….e-commerce.

Burgundy Embraces New Varieties to Combat Climate Change

Or, rather, old varieties.

One Year Later: How U.S. Winemakers Averted Disaster

Eric Asimov checks in with the canaries he left in the coal mine.

Unemployed workers defect and debate their next moves, leaving restaurant owners to contend with a labor shortage

Will it be enough to realign the economics of the restaurant industry?

Summiting Mount Etna – The Revitalization of a Volcano’s Ancient Viticulture

An overview.

Nebbiolo in the Alps: A New Generation Helps Chart Valtellina’s Renaissance

Dottie and John check in on a favorite region.

Why Lyle Railsback left his dream job at Kermit Lynch to become an entrepreneur

An interview with half of the Railsbacks.

Pledge of €1bn made to mitigate France’s frost “disaster”

That’s a good start, but probably cold comfort.

Sonoma and Napa counties differ on mixing wine and cannabis cultivation

Nervous bedfellows.

Barolo Legend Boffa Dies

Tom Hyland offers a remembrance.

The wonderfully complicated and all too brief (and happy) life of Pio Boffa

So does Alfonso Cevola

Pio Boffa, Piedmont Wine Patriarch, Dies of COVID-19

The Spectator’s obit.

Swiss Village Champagne Loses Another Fight To Get Name On Wine

Taking on the 800-pound gorilla of GI protection.

Winter’s Last Gasp Devastates French Vineyards

Caroline Henry reports on frosts from Champagne.