Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The smoke effect: Napa winemakers battle with the legacy of wildfire

Adam Lechmere checks in on smoke.

Farming Robot Kills 100,000 Weeds per Hour With Lasers

Glyphosate, the robot overlords are coming for you!

Which California cult wine is the best investment?

Do not take this as investment advice. And the one they chose isn’t a cult wine.

The Regenerative GM: Tablas Creek Vineyard’s Inspiring Circle of Life

A deep dig into what’s going on at Tablas Creek.

Santorini wineries see sales collapse during Covid lockdown

Time to drink up to support them.

The environmental hangover from NZ’s winemaking

Quite an in-depth look into something most people don’t even think about.

Finding New Life for Wine-Grape Residue

But does UC Davis has the hangover cure for New Zealand?

10 New York State Wines to Drink Now

Eric Asimov keeps it close to home.

Have South African wines reached collectable status?

Unfortunately, collectable in this instance is about $$

Book Review – Château Lafite: The Almanac

Hard to tell whether this reviewer thinks it’s worth the tariff.

“How can I tell if the wine I’m buying is sustainable?”

A complicated question, and a complicated answer.

The Birth of the Wine Connoisseur

An excellent bit of scholarship.

Why the Wine World May Depend on Regenerative Agriculture — Starting Now

Sophia Bennett scopes out some practitioners.

Interview with Winemaker Vanessa Wong of Peay Vineyards

Emily has some questions, Vanessa has some answers.

What Wholesalers’ Inventory Depletions Reveal About Industry Recovery

The canary in the wine cellar.

Wine Consumption In 2020 Was Up In Brazil, Down In China And Flat In U.S.

That’s one way to describe the data.

Global Wine Consumption Hits a New Low

Here’s another.

We Consumed the Least Amount of Wine in Nearly Two Decades Last Year

Or another.

Wine Consumption Collapsed Last Year to Its Lowest Level in Two Decades

And another.

An 11-Step Guide To Responsible Wine Buying

The fact that there are 11 steps should worry all of us.

California’s droughts sometimes make better wine – but they’re bad for the industry overall. Here’s why

Esther has a dry wit.

California Wines Made With New Hybrid Grapes Hold Promise, If Anyone Will Drink Them

They might be disease resistant, but how do they taste?

She’s A California Winemaker Leveling The Playing Field for Women in Wine

Katy Wilson in her own words.

Wine’s Invisible Cities

A somewhat heady essay.

Black Wine Entrepreneurs Find Passion, Racism And Legacy In The Industry, Study Shows

And no one should be surprised.

Record-setting Date for Late Frost in Texas Vineyards

And this after the deep freeze of February.

Snow, Freeze Events Hit Vineyards in the Midwest and East

And not just Texas.

Europe’s 2021 vintage shrunk by frost

Jancis reports on the devastation.

Frost damage could cut French wine output by a third

30% is brutal.

Champagne “lucky” with frost compared to other French wine regions

Bubbles got a break.

The Complete Guide to Fighting Frost

Cold comfort, presumably for those affected.

Trends in Winemaking: Two New Approaches to Smoke Taint Mitigation

Pretty technical stuff we’re going to be hearing a lot about in coming years.

Winery DTC Shipments Up 16% in Value

We’re buying more but not drinking it?

Neutral Oak

Craig is trying hard to stay neutral.

How a tiny urban vineyard in San Francisco is trying to transform California wine

Pinot Noir + Social Justice = Awesomeness.

NZ’s small but perfectly formed 2021 vintage

What will the world do with a Sav Blanc shortage?

Germany Introduces A New Wine Hierarchy Based On Geography

And it’s a doozy.

German wine creates ‘uncrackable’ new classification system

Truth is stranger than satire.

Senses dulled by COVID-19, French wine tasters fear for livelihood

How nice to live in a country that might actually do something for them.

The Ancient Greek Varieties Making Thoroughly Modern Wines

Love me some Limnio and Liatiko.

New Zealand Man Arrested For Smuggling Cocaine In Wine Bottles

If your Savvy is looking a bit Cloudier than normal…

Drought Emergency for Northern California Wineries

It’s looking pretty bad.

How the Pandemic Has Changed Wine Tasting in Sonoma

Linda Murphy checks in with some producers.

Nova Cadamatre: The busy life of a bi-coastal winemaker

Profile of a mover-shaker.

Proof of Terroir? Researchers Dig Deep into Argentine Malbec

Spectator reports on the Catena findings.

Champagne without bubbles? On the charm of still wines

Jancis on the still wines of Champagne.

Why Colorado Winemakers Are Betting on Riesling

I love me some CO wine, but Riesling is not the horse to bet on.

Brexit Batters British Wine Trade

Chaos is a commonly used word.

These photographs celebrate winemaking all around the world

Winemaking, and beauty.

Another Italian town is selling houses for one euro

I want me a palazzo there for $5k. For sure.