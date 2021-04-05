Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Survivor Vines

Stacy Briscoe visits the burn scars.

Why the 2020 Bordeaux Is Shaping Up to Be a Worthy Addition to Any Wine Cellar

If you have big bucks to spend.

After a Historic Freeze, Texas Winemakers Remain Hopeful

A different kind of ice wine.

Phylloxera In Napa Valley: Then and Now

Still an issue.

Wine Media Darling’s Reputation Takes a Hit

Some pretty disturbing allegations for Krista Scruggs.

Salma Hayek Says Her Pet Owl Kering “Likes Good Wine”

Might be nice for Salma, but can’t be good for the bird.

Grenache Three Ways, and Over Many Decades

Eric Asimov is back on the Grenache train.

How To Out-Fool Wine Fraudsters

Worth reading if only for the Norwegian wine joke.

‘I have put everything into my winery’

Surviving in South Africa.

Drinking Wine May Help Protect Against Cataracts

This one caught my eye.

Chianti Classico’s French Influence

The case against Cabernet.

The Bourgogne Wine Board Reminds Us to Stop Calling It ‘Burgundy’

Good luck with that.

What is the Future for Burgundy Wines in the U.S.?

Better now, without tariffs.

Meet Julien Fayard, the French Winemaker Bringing Skill and Emotion to Napa Valley

Sara Schneider offers a portrait.

Time to change: Adam Lechmere on diversity in the wine industry

Adam talks with Tahiira Habibi and others.

San Francisco may have a wine thief. And it looks like they’re into fancy Italian bottles

Hunt him down like a dog in the street!

Austria ‘one of the most exciting countries in Europe’ for orange wines

Bummed that I missed out on this webinar.

Fifty Shades of Syrah

But no masochism here.

Jackson versus Gallo: Label Wars 2

Blake Gray lays out the legal battle to come.

Wine tasting in Napa and Sonoma will never be the same. Here’s why that’s a good thing

Welcome to the age of experiences.

Winery Can’t Ban ‘Cellar Lives Matter’ Vest, Nlrb Judge Says

Interesting case that we haven’t heard much about.

U.S. Wine Is a Mess, Here’s How to Fix It

Sean Sullivan wants to be wine emperor. But he forgets about shipping.