Jim Clendenen 1953–2021

Positively horrible news. Lost far too soon.

Au Bon Climat’s Jim Clendenen, Colorful Santa Barbara Pioneer, Dies at 68

Spectator’s obit.

Jim Clendenen, Santa Barbara vintner who changed the course of California Pinot Noir, dies at 68

Esther’s obit.

I was done talking about cultural appropriation. The rise in anti-Asian violence pulled me back in

Not about wine, but an important article to read.

Pink Prosecco shortage predicted this year

Some people are gonna be pissed.

Sonoma grape growers prepare for harsh year of drought

Harsh is right.

Personal preferences versus professional evaluation: why we need to distinguish them

Jamie has a bone to pick.

Chenin – a transhemispherical marvel

Jancis on Chenin champions.

Caroline Gilby MW on Tokaj’s second grape: Hárslevelű

Love me some Hárs.

All change in Bordeaux

A fresh approach, says Jancis.

Why the Wine Industry Has Long Been a ‘Boys’ Club’

Same reason the rest of our industries have been.

On Wine Education

Musings, but some of it was greek to me.

Chill White Wine…But Why?

Personally, I still think its best to start cold.

Behind the Bottle: Biondi-Santi Brunello di Montalcino

Looking at Brunello through Biondi

Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2009 & reality of climate change

Good riddance to the gift boxes.

South Australia 2021 – near perfect

Brian Croser says everything went right. For once.

Matters of mycelium in Montalcino

A winegrower’s spring in Montalcino. If you want to be soothed….

Buying wine online is another pandemic-era shift that’s poised to stick around

And then some.

What Does ‘Fynbos’ Mean in Wine?

Fynbos is the new garrigue.

How Scientists and Archeologists Trace Beer and Wine through Antiquity

Carefully.

Meet the mother-daughter duo behind Ebony Wine & Spirits

The birth of a Florida brand.

Another California Winery Closes

The M&A game plays out.

Two Sonoma winery layoffs show how the industry has changed in the past decade

The Chronicle’s take on the subject.

Manure Without Animals? Vegan Winemaking Levels Up

Plant-based biodynamics? That’s a new one for me.

The Ethical Cellar: Orange Wine Is the New Rosé

In the words of Yoda: Mainstream it has gone.

A Toast to Female North Fork Wine Trailblazers

A few of the ladies of the North Fork.

Books to Inspire Hunger and Thirst

Eric shares some of his latest picks that aren’t textbooks.

In focus: how sparkling wine has fared during the pandemic

A detailed (OK, wonky) market analysis.

George Clooney faces legal battle over wine estate in Provence

Something for the lawyers to sort out.

Rich and famous converge on France’s rose vineyards

But Clooney’s on trend.

Tim James: Are we ready for more complex wine scoring?

A little navel gazing during an inside baseball game.

On 50 years in the Napa Valley wine business

Stu speaks.

An Israeli Winery Guide, With Undertones of Occupation

Geo-washing?

Wines of the Southern Rhone Valley: Romans, Aliens, and grapes from Colonel Gaddafi

A destination guide of sorts.

Cypriot grapes perform well in heat and on taste

And Xynisteri might be the coolest grape name ever.

The Filipino-American Sommeliers Changing the Narrative

More voices!

Weed and Wine Come Together in Santa Ynez Valley

Only one problem. It seems to be illegal. See SB-94 Section 26200 G-3

What I Learned Starting a Wine Import Company During a Pandemic

A success story against the odds.

What’s the Future of the Floor Sommelier Role?

A nice piece by Courtney on the return of hospitality.

Wineries concerned as California drought emergency grows

Dry as a bone.

Unions, Labor Rights and the Future of Winery Workers

Trends and outlooks.

California vineyard sales, demand booming

Interesting stats.

Why Packaging Is Wine’s New Sustainability Frontier

Oh yes. Read this.

How winemaker Donovan Rall conquered the schistous soils of Swartland

Can’t we say schisty? Sounds better.