Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Wine Retail’s Great Awakening

An evolution continues.

Instagram’s wine influencers started thriving during the pandemic. Their rise has prompted sexist backlash

Esther talks influencers.

It’s time to change a racially insensitive Italian grape name.

Interesting suggestion.

Voor-Paardeberg: The Birth of the Revolution

It’s not “Swartland Lite”

Wine Country Fights Back in Weed Wars

The battles are only just beginning.

Why Super-Tuscans have fallen from fashion

Cuz the world don’t need another Cab blend, dude.

Why Natural Wine Isn’t Always the Healthiest (or Tastiest) Option

In moderation, please.

Umami and rancio

A discussion of aroma.

The Way Wine Is Served at Restaurants Is Changing

The pivot continues.

Vineyard Explosion Creates River of Red Wine

Oops. Not a metaphor.

Space Aged: Bottle of Wine From Space Station Could Sell for $1 Million

Or you could just fake it: Step 1: Buy a bottle of Petrus. Step 2: Shake like hell. Step 3: Profit.

Old Friends Split over Napa Cab

If there’s dirty laundry (and a court filing) Blake Gray will find it.

A new Napa vintner just made an ambitious $10M Rutherford winery purchase, with plans for $275 Cabernet

Buying up land in Napa.

How a Wine Spritz Entrepreneur Spends Her Sundays

The lifestyle profile of Jordan Salcito!

In a Sea of Credentials, Wine Professionals Seek Meaning

Options for spending money.

Beyond Brunch: The Realities of Mother-Daughter Winemaking Teams

A few examples profiled.

So You’re Thinking About Joining a Wine Club …

Listen to Eric on this one.

Restaurant Wine Jobs Are Coming Back—But Do We Want Them?

One woman’s perspective.

Bolivian wine-growers banking on ‘distinctive’ altitude flavor

It’s good stuff.

Fred Tasker, Miami Herald and WLRN’s ‘Wine Guy,’ dies at 79. ‘He took readers around the world’

RIP Fred.

Reviving America’s forgotten winemaking grapes

Some lesser known names all around.

What Makes Natural Wine Exclusionary? The Name, Some Say

The name has always sucked.

Turning the Tables on Margot Bigg

A name I didn’t know.

Cyber security experts warn over online wine scams

The Russians know our weakness.

When Italians Abandoned This Village, Refugees Brought It Back to Life

Not a wine story, but a darn good one nonetheless.

Gallo lays off most Clos du Bois winery workers

The predictable consequence of M&A.