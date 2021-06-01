Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The powerful women of Bulgaria

Why does Bulgaria have so many female winemakers?

The Dry Stone Walls of Valais

Beautiful and fascinating.

State orders sweeping water restrictions for towns, vineyards along Russian River

So it begins.

A US mystery: Australia

It is a mystery.

Your incoming wine may be a little delayed

No Deal Brexit = Free Trade, right?

By the Bottle: Patricia Guy

Alfonso Cevola starts a new series profiling wine personalities

James Bond’s secret wines

More than just a bottle of Bolly….

Wine Tasting Notes For Parents With Toddlers

Funny, not funny.

Denied property insurance, Napa Valley wineries ‘extremely vulnerable’ this fire season

25% Non renewals is staggering.

French Biodiversity Office leaks damaging report

Sounds like bureacracy triumphed over efficacy.

Fair Labor Practices Enter the Natural Wine Conversation

Excellent developments.

Small vineyard takes $10,000 hit in parking lot wine theft

Hunt them down like dogs in the street!

It’s time to stop comparing English sparkling wine to Champagne

Just as soon as we stop comparing CA Pinot to Burgundy.

17 Pink Wines That Prove Rosé Is for Everyone

Because who doesn’t want wine recommendations from Architectural Digest! (actually some of these are great).

Pandemic Triggers US Sake Slump

OK, time to go buy some more sake!

More Women And Younger Consumers Are Breaking Into The World Of Fine Wine, Study Shows

This is a good thing.

Wine influencer denies involvement in Chauvin witness’ house pig’s blood vandalism

The headlines are getting weird.

Txakolina, a Simple Pleasure With a Deep Sense of Place

Utterly quaffable.

American Men Think Knowing About Wine Is a Sign of Maturity, Survey Finds

Honestly, I’ve just been trying to mature myself.

The Soil and Soul of Wine — This Napa Valley Winemaker Understands You Need Both

Nice piece on Dan.

Champagne Prepares Two More Standout Vintages

Early, early, early.

Wine “Supertasters” and Covid Resistance

Waiting for the blowback about all the wine people that DID get COVID.

The Drops of God: The Manga That Disrupted the International Wine Market

Yep, cartoons = more expensive Burgundy.

In wine country, a newspaper war brings down a mayoral ‘prince’ accused of sex abuse

A war may be overstating the case.

Prisoners restoring first jail vineyard banned from turning grapes into wine

They should talk to the folks in Italy.

Third Time’s the Charm: Texas Legislature Passes New Wine Labeling Law

If it says only Texas, it might be 25% California.