The powerful women of Bulgaria
Why does Bulgaria have so many female winemakers?
The Dry Stone Walls of Valais
Beautiful and fascinating.
State orders sweeping water restrictions for towns, vineyards along Russian River
So it begins.
A US mystery: Australia
It is a mystery.
Your incoming wine may be a little delayed
No Deal Brexit = Free Trade, right?
By the Bottle: Patricia Guy
Alfonso Cevola starts a new series profiling wine personalities
James Bond’s secret wines
More than just a bottle of Bolly….
Wine Tasting Notes For Parents With Toddlers
Funny, not funny.
Denied property insurance, Napa Valley wineries ‘extremely vulnerable’ this fire season
25% Non renewals is staggering.
French Biodiversity Office leaks damaging report
Sounds like bureacracy triumphed over efficacy.
Fair Labor Practices Enter the Natural Wine Conversation
Excellent developments.
Small vineyard takes $10,000 hit in parking lot wine theft
Hunt them down like dogs in the street!
It’s time to stop comparing English sparkling wine to Champagne
Just as soon as we stop comparing CA Pinot to Burgundy.
17 Pink Wines That Prove Rosé Is for Everyone
Because who doesn’t want wine recommendations from Architectural Digest! (actually some of these are great).
Pandemic Triggers US Sake Slump
OK, time to go buy some more sake!
More Women And Younger Consumers Are Breaking Into The World Of Fine Wine, Study Shows
This is a good thing.
Wine influencer denies involvement in Chauvin witness’ house pig’s blood vandalism
The headlines are getting weird.
Txakolina, a Simple Pleasure With a Deep Sense of Place
Utterly quaffable.
American Men Think Knowing About Wine Is a Sign of Maturity, Survey Finds
Honestly, I’ve just been trying to mature myself.
The Soil and Soul of Wine — This Napa Valley Winemaker Understands You Need Both
Nice piece on Dan.
Champagne Prepares Two More Standout Vintages
Early, early, early.
Wine “Supertasters” and Covid Resistance
Waiting for the blowback about all the wine people that DID get COVID.
The Drops of God: The Manga That Disrupted the International Wine Market
Yep, cartoons = more expensive Burgundy.
In wine country, a newspaper war brings down a mayoral ‘prince’ accused of sex abuse
A war may be overstating the case.
Prisoners restoring first jail vineyard banned from turning grapes into wine
They should talk to the folks in Italy.
Third Time’s the Charm: Texas Legislature Passes New Wine Labeling Law
If it says only Texas, it might be 25% California.