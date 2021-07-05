Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The Decameron: Tuscany’s tale of wine and woe echoes the present day

Lovely ruminations.

The Way We Buy Wine Now

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes.

What Does ‘Bitter’ Mean in Wine?

An astringent primer.

It’s Nearly Impossible to Get Canadian Wine in the U.S. Here’s Why.

And vice versa, apart from a few brands.

Moët Hennessy lures out fake Dom Perignon online in China

Surprised? Me either.

Why do bottles of Rioja have gold mesh – Ask Decanter

Great question!

Laura Catena on the Storytelling Power of Wine Labels

A fun way to recommend wines.

Terroirs: the wine bar that changed how we drink and dine

A nice remembrance and origin story.

These LGBTQ+ Wine Pros Are Shaking Up an Age-Old Industry

Diversify the voices!

Slowing Down Grape Ripening May Help Wine Survive Climate Change

Interesting study.

The Power in a Glass of Volcanic Wine

John Szabo does his thing, so well.

The Drop’s Wine Horoscopes for July 2021

Prescriptions for some pretty wild wines.

By the Bottle: Christy Canterbury, MW

Alfonso asks, Christy answers.

Wines from Lesser-Known Regions That Over-Deliver

Fun picks.

Sommeliers at Work Under Pressure

More stories of sparkling disasters.

Supreme Court Petitioned on Wine Shipping

Whack-a-mole indeed.

Plans Afoot for Postal Wine Delivery

Not holding my breath on this one. They can barely deliver my mail properly.

Heat the Burning Issue for Oregon Winemakers

Let’s talk shrivel.

The Burning Question for California Wine Country

Lots of burning questions.

Arizona’s Growing Wine Scene

There’s some good stuff in them thar hills.

How to Make Wine Travel More Sustainable

A smattering of ideas.

Meet the Black Winemakers Who Are Diversifying Oregon’s Wine Scene

More names to know!

20 Minutes With: Former NBA Player and Wine Entrepreneur Channing Frye

A deeper look at one of those names.

Georgian Qvevri Granted Protected Geographical Indication (PGI)

This is pretty cool.

A Cambodian village ripped apart by a bad batch of rice wine

Don’t drink methanol.

Croatia and Italy renew feud over prošek and prosecco wines

Tough one. We know what happened to Tocai Friulano.

Changing the Rules for Chianti Classico

Specificity. Nothing wrong with that.

French champagne industry group fumes over new Russian champagne law

How to piss off the Champenois – call it Sparkling Wine.

Priyanka French Is Changing Napa’s Wine Industry for BIPOC Women

Profile of one of Napa’s young stars.

The Paradox of Chenin Blanc

Tastes sweet, but isn’t.

North Coast grape harvest nears with smaller crop amid challenges of drought, wildfires

Tough year coming.

Madeira, America’s Revolutionary Wine

Drink more Madiera.

How Small Label Changes Can Spike or Sink Wine Sales

What’s the difference between “dry Gewürztraminer” and “Gewürztraminer? Answer: $$$$$

Wines That Sing To Themselves

A lovely piece.

The Provable Theory of Terroir

More discussion of the Catena project.

Wine for the rich and/or famous

And sometimes, for the rest of us.

Okanagan Valley frazzles

Brutal heat.

Re-wild at Heart

Cool story. We need more bees.