Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Becky Wasserman, American Champion of Burgundy’s Small Wineries, Dies at 84

Truly a legend. RIP.

Can We Taste Colour?

The title belies the thoughtful nature of this piece.

How New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc Upended the Wine World

The reinvention of a grape.

Wine in History: Another cup of aphrodisiac

Or a mouthful, as the case may be.

Climate change is affecting wine flavours

The grapes are off, indeed.

“We need to destroy this system & start over”

A very insightful look into what’s new in Rioja.

By the Bottle: Eric Asimov

Alfonso asks, Eric answers.

Finding Love (and Professional Rivalry) Among the Vines

Charming story.

From Screaming Eagle to Sine Qua Non, The History of Cult Wines in the U.S.

A few names missing from this list, but a good overview.

Caribou Bones and Burgundy

A nice reflection from Elaine Brown

Wine Drinkers Know Less, Don’t Care

These kinds of studies always need a grain of salt, but it’s always good to burst the bubble.

The Scandalously Poor Performance of Affordable American Wine

Agreed. But there are good reasons for this.

What is Whole Cluster Fermentation?

Meg Maker explains.

The Cork Closure Makes a Comeback

Roger Morris charts the rise and fall and rise.

The Man Waking Up Burgundy’s Elite

A Vosne-Romanee wine bar? Sign me up!

The Marselan Wine Grape Gaining Popularity In Bordeaux, China And Napa Valley

Thank global warming.

Wine in the Wolds: a tour of Yorkshire’s vineyards

The Yorkshire Wine Trail is not actually a trail, sadly.

Climate Change, Fermented Blueberries and Wine’s Existential Quandary

Plant cider trees in your vineyards?

Orange wine could be the next big thing from Argentina

Orange Torrontes, apparently, will not be a thing.

EPA Will Ban A Farming Pesticide Linked To Health Problems In Children

Excellent news.

Emiliana: “Everyone will be organic in the future, it’s just a matter of time”

From your lips to God’s ear. But how much time?

Canned wine is the future – so why is it so bad?

Only a matter of time, so to speak.

Willamette Valley Pinot Noir: the four sub-regions you need to know

An in-depth look.

Deadly wildfire hits vineyards in southern France

Not just Greece and California.

Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2021 | Wine Enthusiast

The annual fun list.

Fires Finally Reach California Wine Country

El Dorado in danger.

How Napa’s Cakebread winery absolved itself of starting one of California’s most destructive fires

Fire forensics in action.

We’re losing Rotundone’s peppery notes

But different clones might help?

Extreme Wine Report: Wine in Kabul

Slim pickins.

‘Super Taster’ Who Lost Sense of Smell Is Helping Italians Regain It

Resilience has many forms.