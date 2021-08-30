Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Family of Italian duke accused of tricking Sting fires back

For some reason, the (very old) Sting story resurfaced last week, and now… the shitstorm.

Finding Hidden Value in the White Wines of Bordeaux

As long as the oak is restrained.

Why You Should Consider Opulent White Wines from the Rhône Valley

Because…. delicious.

Great Wine Mentors

Some of the best highlighted here, for sure.

Au Revoir Becky, Burgundy Legend

Christy Canterbury says goodbye to Becky.

Why You Should Ask for a Sommelier’s Advice

The difference between a good wine experience and a great one.

Why Australia’s Heathcote Region is On the Rise

Ancient soils, small producers.

What Does ‘Midpalate’ Mean in Wine?

That section of your tongue, right… there.

The Hock Bottle and Fighting a Wine Stereotype

But the magnums are the coolest.

Swiss Canton Gives 100 Bottles of Wine to 100-Year-Olds

Now there’s a goal for ‘ya.

The (unknown) vineyard areas of Asia

And how they’re changing.

Wildfires Burn Wineries and Vineyards in Provence

More from France.

Hidden Giants

The names no one knows in wine.

1st Black women-owned winery tasting room in Alameda working to change the face of the industry

More of this, please!

Tahiirah Habibi on Making Wine Inclusive by Building Community

Yessssssss.

Appellations: Time for change?

Andrew, thoughtful as ever, and right on the money.

For These Oregon Winemakers, Smoke Taint Had a Silver Lining — Pink Wine

“Let’s all just make the best of this” reads one label.

Caldor Fire is throwing harvest into chaos in up-and-coming El Dorado wine country

Send them good thoughts, and buy their wines. They’re gonna need all the help they can get.

For France, American Vines Still Mean Sour Grapes

A slice, er, a drop, of history.

Sangiovese Struggles to Gain a Foothold

A tricky grape, to be sure.