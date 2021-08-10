Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The Song Of The Bard

What does a critic need to know?

Heat units in Northwest vineyards as much as 29% ahead of last year

And another heatwave coming this weekend. Ouch.

How Blue Nun Became a Wine Habit

Props to da Nun.

How Stories About Sangiovese Inspired a Wine Career

Many paths to passion.

Why Organic Winegrowing Can Be More Profitable Than Conventional

An excellent article that explores all aspects of this question.

Kwaw Amos Is The Founder Of New York’s First Black-owned Winery

And he promises, not the last.

French Wine Production Could Be the Lowest in at Least 40 Years — If Not Ever

It’s a rough year for France.

‘Worst year ever’ for Belgian wine growers

Not just France that is hurting.

Potential long-term drought makes Napa Valley grapegrowers nervous

It should make everyone nervous.

What Ever Happened to Merlot?

Rumors of its death have been greatly exaggerated.

Hugh Johnson: In praise of half bottles

Hugh Johnson does the splits.

How much does a French vineyard cost?

A sh*t ton, to save you the trouble.

In focus: How Ausone and Cheval Blanc’s exit will affect St. Emilion

Some inside baseball here.

Direct Sales Buck Retail Wine Trend

Keep buying!

Austria’s reds mature…

Jancis on Blaufränkisch and more.

This is who drinks the priciest champagne

Luxembourg must have great parties.

State cuts off hundreds of Russian River growers, ranchers and others in drastic bid to save water

Tough times if you ain’t got a well.

By the Bottle: Joanie Bonfiglio

Joanie is a bright light.

Simon J Woolf: The fall of the Jura?

Tough times in this little spot.

What Gives Wine Spicy, Peppery Notes?

I’m feeling a bit more rotundone these days, myself.

Complex Picpoul Has Arrived

Lip stinger no more.

Everything About Wine is Bigger in Texas

But don’t touch my hat.

Inside World of Wine: Portugal’s museum district dedicated to vinho

Sounds like fun. And it doesn’t look like a colon.

Meet the California Winemakers Turned Firefighters

Let’s hope they get the summer off this year.

Worsening wildfires in California’s wine country threaten low-wage farm workers

It aint just about buildings burning down.

A Rosé by Any Other Color

Eric Asimov on darker rosés.

The Secret History of Japanese Wine

Ah, Koshu.

Elevating Wines from Groundbreaking BIPOC Producers

Elaine brown shares some favorites.

Why You Should Visit The Wild Patrimonio Wine Region Of Corsica

‘Cuz the wines are awesome.

The US government is consulting on anti-competitive wine practices, but there’s a catch to blowing the whistle.

You may want to comment.

Ancient Vines and High Altitudes: Meet the Rising Winemaking Stars of Etna

Technically only two of these are rising stars, the others are well known constellations.

A Short, Unexpected History of the Wine Glass

Just 2000 years of history compressed into 1200 words.

Vincent Morrow: A Napa Wine Director with a Diversity Mission

A name to know.

Santa Barbara is a Feast of New Places and Ideas Right Now

Janice Williams reports.