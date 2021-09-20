Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

How Premier Wine Regions Are Adapting to Climate Change

The ongoing story.

Soil signatures may provide wine’s most haunting music

Andrew Jefford reviews three books on soil.

The Death of the Wine Critic Has Left a Hangover

A thoughtful piece from Jason Wilson.

Love Wine? Here Are 10 Ways to Appreciate It Even More

Eric shares the lessons of his Wine School column.

How a Kitsch Wine Launched a South African Renaissance

A fascinating story.

Chilean Wine Flies Its Freak Flag. Very Cautiously

Chris Losh on some less traditional wines.

Empordà – reviving Catalan heritage

Jancis on a little-known corner of Spain.

What’s the Difference Between Oxidized and Oxidative?

One woman’s garbage is another’s treasure.

The New Wave of an Old Wine From Chile

Yesssssssss. Pais.

Okanagan Is a Spectacular Wine Region Within Easy Reach

Yes, indeed.

South Africa’s Sparkling Wine Is Versatile, Affordable, and Joyous

L.M. Archer on Cap Classique.

Great Oregon Wines Beyond the Willamette Valley

Eric Asimov goes a-wandering.

Provence Winemakers Return Home to Charred Vines and Fears of Smoke Taint

Rosé at risk.

Women in Wine: Systematic Exclusion & the Success of Tenacious Women

Something of a history lesson.

With Massive Growth and Mixed Reviews, Scout & Cellar Cannot Be Ignored

Nasty stuff.

Farming One of the Largest Organic Mountain Grown Vineyards

Big commitments in Lake County.

White Stone and Sun

Love me some Croatian wine.

Winemaker David Choi Breaks Down The TikTok Wine Scene And Shares Bottle Recommendations

Hipper than I…

Prosecco or Prošek? Italy and Croatia at loggerheads in the EU

This one is going to the mat.

Bay Area winemakers are feeling climate change more acutely than ever this harvest season

Tiny clusters.

California Finally Gets a “Normal” Vintage

Reports from lots of winemakers.

As Wildfires Collide with Harvest Season, Who’s Protecting Sonoma’s Vineyard Workers?

A very important question.

By the Bottle: Esther Mobley

Esther answers Alfonso’s questions.

The pick of Italy’s indigenous grapes

The man knows his Italian grapes.

Black Wine Businesses Are Cultivating Their Communities

Some encouraging words from Dottie and John.

How Natural Wine Made Me Confront My German Problem

Wine finds the cracks in our walls, suggests Alice Feiring.

Letter to My Younger Somm Self

I want Paula as MY sommelier, for sure.

The Unconventional Weapon Against Future Wildfires: Goats

More goats, please.

How Farming with Horses Makes Better Wine

Or… people who farm with horses make better wine.

How Do You Make a Wine for the Ages?

Instructions here.

A Gut Feeling

Gut, as in “good.”

Corsica’s Pink Wines Share a History With Napoleon, Its Conquering Hero

Anything pink from Corsica is good.

Why LVMH didn’t buy Brunello’s Banfi wine brand

Or actually, why Banfi didn’t sell to LVMH.

Gemischte Messages

Loving these titles. And these stories.

Hermannshöhle Hallelujah

You had me at: “Her child, she thinks, is a Riesling.”

A Remembrance of German Wines Past

Nostalgia of the tastiest sort.

From Proust to Prost

Those eternal tastes.

A light shone on wine intolerance

Jancis on some new research.