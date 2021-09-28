Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Bordeaux winemakers stand trial for ‘rigging’ Grand Cru rankings

Quite interesting.

Scientists Develop Organic Cure for Pierce’s Disease

Amazing news, if it works.

France and Russia plan talks to take fizz out of champagne dispute

Moscow will be bubbly again soon.

When it comes to canned wine, these sisters love to break the rules

The largest black-owned wine company in America, says the LA times.

Precious Metals and Varied Vines: Paso Robles’s History Goes Deep Underground

Quicksilver to wine.

Global wine supply chain buckles under Covid-19, causing severe shipping delays

Why your wine may be late.

The Deep and Dark Delights of Petite Sirah

Jeff Siegel is an advocate.

Horses Return to French Vineyards, Bringing Joy

And fewer lonely vignerons, apparently.

Mystery on The Bottling Line

Wine. Never boring.

A Tale of Two Women, One Winery, and Some of California’s Most Coveted Bottles

Camins2Dreams is having a moment.

The Applegate Valley Offers Oregon Winemakers a Quiet Place to Experiment

With a big shout out to Troon.

What Does It Mean for a Wine To Be Alive?

But no mention of sterile filtration or how many wines have been.

TikTok Creators Bring Barrier-Free Joy to Wine

A survey of the form.

2021 writing competition – who won?

Winners of Jancis’ wine writing competition.

By the Bottle: Jeff Siegel

Another journalist profiled.

The World’s Most Ambitious Wine Tasting

Erste Lage, baby.

How tech is changing how we buy wine

Slowly, slowly.

New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs Go Wild

Who’da thunk it? Wild yeasts?

Inside one of California’s most promising new wineries, harvesting fruit in unexpected places

Another little brand with an interesting story.

A Growing Movement to Revive Kansas Wine

Before California there was… Kansas Wine.

Napa wines needn’t be the benchmark. Let’s appreciate what other regions do well, too.

Dave has it arights.

Oregon Officials Fine California Winery $50,000 for Falsely Labeling Its Pinot Noir

A slap on the wrist, basically.

Winemaker Tara Gomez talks grapes, wine and her Chumash winery

Tara continues to rightly receive the spotlight.

Taking a New Look at Old Vines

Vicki Denig digs in.

Sonoma Valley wildfire sends buzz through some winery tasting rooms

Quickly contained, thankfully.

The Human Factor

A thoughtful and important article.

Last Year, the Drinks Industry Made a Commitment to Diversity. Here’s What Has Changed

Some solid initiatives, here.

How Germany’s Ahr region found a way to sell wine after a devastating flood

Still a struggle.

Is It Time to Kick the (Wine) Can?

And by “kick” he means drink.

Tim James: When wine becomes wearying work

Stepping away from the Platter.

La Palma volcano causes trouble for wine producers

Tough going in the Canaries.

Oregon Vintage Beats the Heat

Dodges the steaming bullet.

Without federal aid for wildfires, California’s wine industry could collapse, vintners say

Now it’s a congressional concern.

Females in the Field—How Women in the Vineyard Make for Better Wine Business

This!

Why Austria is the next great fine wine region

Yes! I agree.

Collectable California: the wines you need to know

Some of these are the expected names, but some are headscratchers.

Kerne, Broto-Mur earn Master Sommelier diplomas

They deserve congratulations to be sure. But adding two more white men isn’t a good look.

The Purista

Fun story by Robert Camuto.