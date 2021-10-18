Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
A Winemaker’s Story of Coming Home
The long way ’round.
If You Can’t Afford Burgundy, Try Barolo Instead
Still undervalued, says James Lawrence.
Burgundy 2021 – not a washout
Reports of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.
A frost report from Burgundy
But details on just how scary it’s been.
Of Time Capsules, Memories and Old Friendships
A reverie from Fintan Kerr
The Single-Vineyard Wine Scam
Something of a conversation starter to be sure. I don’t agree with the premise.
Do the great red wines of Argentina and Chile stand the test of time?
Possibly, says Tim Atkin.
America’s Own Cool Climate Sparkling Wines
Jeff Siegel on some interesting bubblies.
Alto Adige’s Burgeoning Biodynamic Movement
Valerie Kathawala digs in.
California insurance commissioner orders key fixes for winery, vineyard, farm insurance policies after fire losses
Very important steps.
On The Road Again
Tim voices the feelings of many.
What makes a wine great?
Alfonso Cevola is still thinking about it.
Winegrowers Bring in Worms to Manage Waste
And why not?
Who’s more rational? The Swiss or the Australians?
Australians says Robert Joseph.
Who’s Who in South Africa
Notable names.
The People and Lands of Chile’s Indigenous Wine Movement
Super cool story.
Champagne Pommery brings in first major harvest from Hampshire
The latest entrant into the British Fizz department.
Washington wineries considering dramatic changes for climate change
Can you say Touriga Nacional?
The exploding costs of wine production
Prices will have to go up.
California Harvests Raise Optimism Levels
Drama-free says Blake Gray.
Napa Valley harvest report: Harvest ends with high quality, no drama
Napa, too.
Among Chardonnays, Chablis Is Not Better, Just Different
Don’t blame the grape, says Eric Asimov.
Greek Reds Have Yet to Have Their Moment. Is Now the Time?
Get thee some Agiorgitiko
The Rothschild behind the reinvention of Sauternes
Nice profile on Saskia de Rothschild and what’s new at Rieussec.
Atlantic Winery Raises the Fine Wine Flag
The wines of the Azores are awesome.
Californian vineyards are using owls to protect vines instead of chemicals
We should all give a hoot.
US Wine DtC Legal Battles—Time to Calm Down
Jeff Siegel says.
Remembering Barbara Winiarski
Everyone knows Warren, but Barbara was his right-hand gal.