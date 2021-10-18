Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

A Winemaker’s Story of Coming Home

The long way ’round.

If You Can’t Afford Burgundy, Try Barolo Instead

Still undervalued, says James Lawrence.

Burgundy 2021 – not a washout

Reports of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.

A frost report from Burgundy

But details on just how scary it’s been.

Of Time Capsules, Memories and Old Friendships

A reverie from Fintan Kerr

The Single-Vineyard Wine Scam

Something of a conversation starter to be sure. I don’t agree with the premise.

Do the great red wines of Argentina and Chile stand the test of time?

Possibly, says Tim Atkin.

America’s Own Cool Climate Sparkling Wines

Jeff Siegel on some interesting bubblies.

Alto Adige’s Burgeoning Biodynamic Movement

Valerie Kathawala digs in.

California insurance commissioner orders key fixes for winery, vineyard, farm insurance policies after fire losses

Very important steps.

On The Road Again

Tim voices the feelings of many.

What makes a wine great?

Alfonso Cevola is still thinking about it.

Winegrowers Bring in Worms to Manage Waste

And why not?

Who’s more rational? The Swiss or the Australians?

Australians says Robert Joseph.

Who’s Who in South Africa

Notable names.

The People and Lands of Chile’s Indigenous Wine Movement

Super cool story.

Champagne Pommery brings in first major harvest from Hampshire

The latest entrant into the British Fizz department.

Washington wineries considering dramatic changes for climate change

Can you say Touriga Nacional?

The exploding costs of wine production

Prices will have to go up.

California Harvests Raise Optimism Levels

Drama-free says Blake Gray.

Napa Valley harvest report: Harvest ends with high quality, no drama

Napa, too.

Among Chardonnays, Chablis Is Not Better, Just Different

Don’t blame the grape, says Eric Asimov.

Greek Reds Have Yet to Have Their Moment. Is Now the Time?

Get thee some Agiorgitiko

The Rothschild behind the reinvention of Sauternes

Nice profile on Saskia de Rothschild and what’s new at Rieussec.

Atlantic Winery Raises the Fine Wine Flag

The wines of the Azores are awesome.

Californian vineyards are using owls to protect vines instead of chemicals

We should all give a hoot.

US Wine DtC Legal Battles—Time to Calm Down

Jeff Siegel says.

Remembering Barbara Winiarski

Everyone knows Warren, but Barbara was his right-hand gal.