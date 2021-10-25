Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Vegan Wines and Where to Find Them

It’s complicated.

How Natural Wine Became a Symbol of Virtuous Consumption

This New Yorker article doesn’t deliver on the headline, but it covers a lot of good ground.

Two wine superstars just bought 162 acres of what some consider California’s best Syrah vines

A fantastic vineyard to be sure.

Grape Harvesting And Wine Making In The Shadow Of Vesuvius

Villa of mysteries.

Vines to be frozen to protect France’s most valuable wine source

You’ve heard of the seed vault? Meet the vine vault.

Ancient Drinking Games Ended With Wine Stains and Stabbing

Just like today.

In Sonoma County, ‘Regenerative Agriculture’ Is the Next Big Thing

More of a travel article than a wine article.

Clothing Brand Patagonia Is Now Making Wines. Are They Any Good?

Good heavens. With wines from Meinklang and Cornelissen!

Torres: ‘Climate change for viticulture is worse than phylloxera’

The alarms haven’t stopped.

Wine people against climate blah

It’s gonna be worse than blah.

‘I love the magic of sparkling wine’

A profile of Kate Laurie

Wine’s secret ingredient? Slowly crumbling rocks

Nice piece.

A champagne shortage is looming. Shop early to keep the sparkle in your holidays.

Time to release the Strategic Champagne Reserves.

Seeking freshness in the southern hemisphere

Jancis checks in on NZ Sav Blanc.

Jane Anson: Bordeaux’s Honest Broker

A nice interview with a great lady.

Viticulturist Mimi Casteel on Her “No-Till” Farming Approach to Combat Climate Change

A nice profile of an interesting grower.

Wine fraud suit brought by three DOs in Southern Catalunya

This sort of thing probably happens all the time. How many don’t get caught?

A Week With the Wine World’s Playboy King in “the Real South of France”

Bertrand cultivates a persona.

‘Shock, despair, anger’: French winemakers reveal the emotional impact of this year’s harvest

Humility required.