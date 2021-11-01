Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

French wine baron convicted over rankings scandal

Le scandal!

Château Angélus owner speaks out after being found guilty in Saint-Emilion rankings scandal

Apparently he was the fall guy.

Global Supply Chain Issues Plague the Wine Industry

With no signs of letting up.

The Prisoner is one of Napa’s most popular wines. It also glamorizes something ugly: incarceration

Esther Mobley tackles the shackles.

How Paso Robles’ Tin City Became a Wine Hotspot

If you built it, they will come.

Wine Flaws and Why You Should Embrace Them

I don’t know about “embrace…”

The Taste of Change on Sicily’s Mt. Etna

Tastes like…. rocks.

Is Your Favorite Wine Missing? Here’s Why

It might be soon.

A Clash of Cultures in a Glass of Wine

Learning to love wine.

The Accidental Wine Educator

Nice piece on Kevin Zraly.

What They’re Drinking in Berlin

Love learning about these scenes.

The 2011s to buy

Jancis on Bordeaux.

The glass may not be greener

Wine packaging is the next frontier.

The truth about the wine world and diversity

It aint.

Honey Spencer: ‘It’s time to lose the alienating jargon around wine’

What she said.

Here’s Why Armenia Is Emerging As The Next Food And Wine Travel Destination

I’d take a dose of that.

Diners Distract Staff To Steal Rare $407,000 Bottle Of Wine From Cellar

A brazen heist indeed.

In its ancient birthplace, wine faces a climate change-imperiled future

We hear a lot about Burgundy and Champagne’s troubles, but it’s also Georgia.

How COVID lockdown gave these Hunter Valley winery workers a silver lining and a new perspective

Moving from the tasting room to the vineyard.

French study looks into the pesticide risk of people living near vineyards

But we know what they will find…

Chemical weeding banned in the vineyards of Pomerol

… which is why this.

Former New York Sommelier Opens ‘a Wine Place for Everybody’ in Charleston

Nice looking place, and fun wine list.

Alejandro Castillo Llamas Is Making Napa Cabernet With Famous Grapes Planted by His Family

And the wines are damn good.

Does the three-tier system hinder diversity?

Inside baseball. But sound argument.

Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office files civil case against vintner Hugh Reimers for environmental damage

See you in court.

The Great Supply Chain Kerfuffle of 2021

That stuff you ordered? It’s coming. Maybe.

How the world aided South Africa’s wine trade

Note that there are THREE pages to this article. Navigate at the bottom.

Oregon State receives $7.65 million grant to study impact of smoke on grapes and wine

They should have added a zero.