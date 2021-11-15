Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Simon says.

As Restaurants Reopen, Sommeliers Re-Envision Wine Lists

As they should.

21 Rising Stars on Sonoma’s Wine Scene

There are some great new names on this list.

How a New Generation of Wine Pros Are Positioning Sicily to be the Next Great Italian Wine Region

Not wine pros, wine families.

From Languedoc to Jura with Love

Brutal vintages mean tough times for producers. Ganevat is sold.

Sweet Sauternes: France’s forgotten wine gets a reputational makeover

More on Saskia de Rothschild and Rieussec’s new bottle.

140-year-old cattle ranch turns to wine to survive drought

Good luck to them.

New study sheds light on how drinking red wine in a wine bar affects consciousness

You’ll never guess.

Healdsburg Winemaker’s Bottle of Cabernet Sells for Record $1 Million

All for a good cause. But that’s a ridiculous sum of money.

Nine Athens wine bars championing Greece’s native grapes

Sounds like a hit list for your next time in town.

Bodegas Artuke: leading the ‘terruño’ charge in Rioja

A renaissance in Rioja

Correspondences: vines and anthropology – part 1

An interesting series on JR.Com

Forks In The Road

No matter which one you take, you won’t be sure where you’ve ended up.

Smaller wine bottles – their time has come

Long overdue, in fact.

Calling Out Carbon Emissions in Wine

Down with the big bottles.

Wine Fining and Filtration Explained

At what price, clarity?

Napa Transformation Exported

Jancis on Napa through the grapes of a single property.