Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Wine’s most prestigious group moves to expel six master sommeliers after sexual misconduct investigation

Hopefully just the FIRST six of many.

The master sommelier expulsions won’t fix wine industry sexism, women say

No, it won’t.

Dreamland

Stick with it, it goes somewhere.

Male, Female or Nonbinary? Who’s gendering wine?

Robert Joseph on descriptors.

Regenerative viticulture: what is it, and why all the fuss now?

Jamie doing some good explaining.

Napa transformation exported

Jancis on Napa.

Music and wine – some reflections

Something from the archives.

For Greek Reds, No Matter How Good, the Embrace Will Be Slow

But who doesn’t like a slow embrace?

The chef, the bartender, the sake brewer and the entrepreneur

I love these four stories of Japanese ladies doing great things.

How Pay-Per-Taste Technology Is Democratizing Wine Tasting

Interesting POV.

The Open Secret Behind Many Trendy Wine Clubs’ Overpriced, Mediocre Wines

Been sayin’ it for years. 99% of them are crap.

A Drama About Black Wine Barons Is Coming To OWN

I hope it’s good. We need more shows like this.

500 years after the Inquisition, Spain’s kosher wine industry is taking off

Just a little slice of history, here.

The Secret Behind Finland’s Wine Revolution

I’ll take some cloudberry wine, please.

Wine Professionals Who Never Saw Their Kids Pre-Pandemic Don’t Want to Return to ‘Normal’

Yep. Pretty much.

10 Outstanding Champagnes to Serve This Holiday Season, According to America’s Top Sommeliers

It’s the Robb Report, so of course someone recommends Krug Clos d’Ambonnay.

For American collectors, Napa is still the only wine in town

Bruce Schoenfeld analyzes.

Sarah Heller MW announced as IWSC’s Wine Communicator of the Year

Awesome! If you don’t know Sarah, you should.

Burgundy Sale Reversed over Fake Fears

John Kapon is still at it.

The End of Gendering Wine

Good conversation, but weird that Punch didn’t say where/when it was.

Ruchè’s Revival: Meet Piedmont’s Secret Darling

If you don’t mind some alcoholic strength, it’s quite lovely.

Cain Vineyard Rises from the Ashes

A long road ahead.

Over a Million Americans May Have Permanently Lost Their Sense of Smell to Covid-19

Ouch.

It took me 25 years to fall for sherry – but now I’m head over heels

David Kermode confesses.

What New Research About Wine Headaches Means for Natural Wine

That’s right, sulfites might STOP your headaches.