Trailblazing Italian Producer Andrea Franchetti Dies

A sad loss. He was a visionary.

Farewell Andrea Franchetti (1949–2021)

Jancis’ thoughts.

Andrea Franchetti: Obituary

Decanter’s thoughts.

‘This Problem Will Only Get Worse’: Wine Regions Grapple with Labor Market, Supply Chain

Nowhere near done with this.

Carboniste Makes Corralitos Sparkle

With great pedigree.

California’s Winery Sale Carousel

Blake charts the stats of the players.

The Insider’s Wine Guide to Colombo

Fun to hear what Sri Lankans are drinking.

Expanding Perspective

Wilfred Wong on Asians in wine.

Napa County ponders a new question – how small can a winery be?

A really important question.

Old & Obscure Is New & Cool in Wine Country

Except, climate change ain’t a bugaboo.

Here Are the Names and Words You Will be Hearing in 2022

John and Dottie do a different sort of prediction.

‘We are heartbroken.’ Massive fire that destroyed part of Finger Lakes winery ruled accidental

Ouch.

I Say Variety, You Say Varietal, Let’s Call the Whole Thing Wine

Gonna stick with variety, personally, but trying not to judge if you don’t.

Oregon Welcomes its 22nd American Viticultural Area (AVA): Lower Long Tom

And there is no Upper Tall Tom. Yet.

Portland’s Hip Chicks Do Wine burglarized, charity donations stolen

A special place in hell…

NBA star Dwyane Wade: ‘I got into wine to be a voice for black makers’

Nice profile.

What Do We Mean When We Say ‘Fine Wine’?

The good stuff, of course!

Encore: Sula Vineyards makes wine in India’s unlikely terroir

NPR on Indian wine.

What is a Wine Importer and What Do They Do?

A primer with some archetypal examples.

The Trials of the Burgundy Négociant

Scarcity hurts everyone.

The Market for Single-Serve Wines Has Grown in the Pandemic, But So Have the Challenges

Interesting to see how long this trend lasts.

Is There Butter in That Chardonnay?

Almost, says Meg Maker.

More Than a Wine, Lambrusco is a Cultural Phenomenon

And it’s fund to drink with pizza.

Don’t Wait to Buy Burgundy Wines

You might be too late.

Is That Dill in Your Wine?

Where do all those smells come from?