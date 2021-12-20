Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Swiss Wine Is No Longer a Secret
Get thee some Petite Arvigne.
It Takes Two: Heidi Mäkinen and Gernot Kollmann
What do they drink in Finland? Riesling.
Californians Head to this New York Wine Region to ‘Stay Creative’
Famous names go to the Finger Lakes.
Cap Your Holiday Meal With One of the World’s Great Dessert Wines
Sara Schneider falls for Aszu.
Philippe Cambie, Dynamic Winemaking Consultant of Châteauneuf-du-Pape and Beyond, Dies at 59
RIP to a master of Grenache.
Hoss Hauksson: Icelanding Individualism in the Aargau
Sounds like wines I would love.
Covid Clobbers South African Wine Again
Can’t catch a break.
Why the Tiny, Tenacious Terra Alta Wine Region Should be on Your Radar
A region that specializes in Grenache Blanc? Be still my beating heart.
Winemakers Are Slashing Sulfites—Without Sacrificing Quality
Carefully…. very carefully.
Seeing 2021 Out With a Pop, a Pour and a Fizz
Eric’s bubbly reccos.
Tom Litwan: A Former Stonemason Rebuildes the Aargau’s Wine Reputation
Interesting profile.
A Perfect Storm of Disruptions Will Create a Global Champagne Shortage
It will be interesting to watch this play out.
EU grants member states the right to use resistant hybrid varieties in appellation wines
A pretty massive change.
Europe just issued a shocking rule that could help global winemakers address climate change
Esther Mobley’s take.
PET Bottles—The Future of Wine Packaging
Every supermarket wine under $10 should be doing this.
Southern England ‘has potential to be the Napa of the UK’
Clement climate, indeed.
How Winemakers Are Adapting to Changing Winds
Now that’s a geeky topic. Love it.
Wine: Craft Item or Commodity?
Yes, says Peter Pharos.
Time for honesty about alcohol
Don’t drink alone this time of year.
Students find sun exposure affects wine taste with new Cabernets
Actually soil temperature, not just sun exposure.
‘Disneyland of fakes’ at China Food & Drinks Fair in Tianjin
I want me some Pompaddy-Conti! (click to multiple pages).
What to Drink When a Somm Comes to Dinner
Replete with hand-wringing.
A Q&A With Veronique Bonnet of Moët & Chandon
COVID, sustainability, and more.
Why we are never going to know whether wine is good for us, or not
Because we can’t experiment on humans.
The Small Producers Driving the West Coast’s Riesling Revival
An excellent survey of the scene.
What future for the champagne industry after the pandemic?
The richer you are, the more Champagne you drink.
The New Teachings of Old Field Blends
Must. Have. Altfränkischer Satz!
Three Classic Regions Turn On the Innovation
Sparkling Bordeaux!?