Happy New Year, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The Differences Between Wild and Cultivated Yeast, Explained

A quick primer.

Portugal’s Douro Superior Region Takes Its Time

Timeless, you might say.

The Wild World of Wine-Sipping Peloton Riders

Who knew?

California Cabernet Beyond the Stereotypes

And beyond Napa.

Julie Cavil: Krug’s Reine de Remuage

A quick interview with the new chef du cave.

Andrew Jefford: ‘2021 has been the year of all the miseries’

Andrew Jefford loves company.

What Are The Future Digital Technology Trends In Wine? New OIV Study Reveals Answers

7 of 9 are not consumer facing.

Turkish wines risk drying up as economic and climate crises grow

A tragedy in the making.

Have scientists cracked the best way to drink champagne?

Physics.

No-Sweat Answers to Some Basic Wine Questions

Some common ones, and some not-so-common ones.

The stories that defined California wine in 2021

Esther Mobley’s roundup.

2021: In Memoriam

All the wine names we lost this past year.

What The Pros Know: The Future Is A Diversity Of Sparkling Wine

Never been a better time to be sparkling.

The Elephant in the Cellar: The Unspoken Challenges for Mothers in Wine

Not a level playing field.

Wine’s Most Inspiring People Awards

The annual list.

The water footprint in Sonoma County wine

An important topic.

In the World’s Southernmost Wine Region, Tasting Local Pinot Noirs Beside Penguins

Get thee to Patagonia.

NBC’s ‘Grand Crew’ Puts Black Wine Lovers in Primetime

More diversity in wine is good.

The Uncertain Wine Collector

We’ve all met that person.

Outside of its consumption, wine has no meaning

In the same vein.

Bruna Giacosa: The Boss of Barolo

And Barbaresco.

An app beloved by wine geeks grew during the pandemic. The founder explains what’s next

Cellartracker continues to grow.

How Covid-19 affected wines and winegrowers around the world from New Zealand to California and Sicily

Tough times all around.

New Year’s resolutions revisited

What Jancis thought she’d be doing 2 years ago.

Porch Wine After the Storm in New Orleans

Loved this story. This is what wine is all about.

Sparkling Wine: That Quizzical Fizz

Fast and fun facts about bubbles.

Mulling Over Spiced Wine

Felicity shares her secrets.

The London bar owner taking the Elon Musk approach to wine

Interesting, but not quite sure about the Musk part….

Maisons and Mémoires: A new era for Champagne Henriot

A profile of what’s new (and old) at Henriot.