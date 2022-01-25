Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Variety in the glass is great, but there’s a limit

A thoughtful piece.

Meet the New Generation of Canadian Winemakers with South Asian Roots

Fun stories.

The No- and Low-Alcohol Wine Category is Booming—and Retailers Should Pay Attention

They’re coming out of the woodwork.

New report rings a desperate alarm for wine: Attract younger drinkers, or sales will fall off ‘a cliff’

The danger is real.

The Ethics of Wine Criticism, Again

Tim Atkin muses.

The New California Merlot Crisis

Getting scarce.

Oregon’s Pinot Gris Is High Quality and High Value

An overview, of sorts.

Nicholas Molnar, an undersung hero of modern Napa wine, dies at 94

Nice remembrance.

How Do Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot Differ?

Two great tastes that taste great together.

Drinking wine could lower risk of Covid infection, study finds

Maybe why I haven’t caught Omicron.

Why Is Bourbon-Barrel Wine So Popular?

Count me on the side of “abomination.” But to each their own.

Anthony Barton, Legendary Bordeaux Winery Owner, Dies at 91

Wine Spectator obit.

Anthony Barton 1930–2022

Jancis remembers the man.

‘To a wine lover, it was like taking a call from God’ – remembering Anthony Barton

Henry Jeffreys remembers Anthony Barton.

Looking for a Light, Flavorful Red? Reach for Trousseau

Charming is the word.

Lorenzo Corino’s legacy

A little-noted passing of import.

Detroit Is Stepping Up Its Wine Game

Motoring.

World’s first ‘winery airline’ to launch in New Zealand

A gimmick to be sure. But clever.

Pop culture usually associates wine with whiteness. Three new TV shows are changing that

Let’s hear it for diversity.

What the new set of wine TV shows get wrong (and right) about California wine

Some giggles and gaffs.

The blossoming of Japanese plum wine

Good umeshu is a glorious thing.

The Names to Know in New Zealand’s Natural Wine Wave

Some excellent names there.

Orange Wines: A Genre With a Large Gray Area

Not to everyone’s taste.

How a 29 year-old CEO is strengthening a Spanish wine group

The brilliant energy of youth.

New Zealand’s best wines are being made by producers who don’t actually have their own vines

The estateless revolution for Kiwis.

This Is the Secret to Experiencing California’s Wine Country Without the Crowds

Cliff’s Notes: come now.

Funky Chateau: Straight from the gospel of natural winemaking

Fun story, though the author may not know much about wine.

Dutch retailers have pulled some Ports from the shelves over worries about how old they actually are.

From what I can tell, this is an argument over “average” vs “component” age.

Italy’s top wine consultants: the names and wines to know

Rogues gallery.

With Napa Cab Increasingly Out of Reach, Could It Be Sonoma’s Turn for the Spotlight?

And then prices will go up, and….

What Does ‘Brix’ Mean in Wine?

A primer.

Holierthanthou.com review site to put saintliness before scores

ROFL.

A Piece Of History

A familiar experience.

Flat Bottled Wines Make the World Go Round

There’s nothing to dislike about these bottles.

Behind the Idiosyncratic Wines of Clos Cibonne

Love these wines.

Wine, The Wallflower: Industry Honchos Plan Joint Marketing Push

It’s needed.

Sauternes – the longest-lived wine?

Jancis tastes some old ones.

Latest Research on Smoke Taint Revealed

You’ve heard of sunscreen? This is about smokescreen.

California insurance commissioner OK’s increased wildfire insurance limits for wineries, vineyards, ranches

Good news for the future. Doesn’t fix the past.

South Africa’s wine industry “must adapt to survive”

SA was hit harder than most.

A bottle of wine could cost $5 more this year as California winemakers grapple with a glass crisis

It’s a real thing.

We’ve Got Some Good News and Some Bad News—SVB 2022 State of the Wine Industry

The bad news is somewhat scary.

Who Will Pick America’s Wine Grapes?

Who indeed?

Natural wine moves into the mainstream

Now that there’s a club, will many refuse to join?

South Africa: Pinotage Turns Over a New Leaf

Fresh, aromatic? Sign me up!

100 Red Wine Icons: New World

That’s a pretty good list.