Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Is That Wine Really Vegan?

The answer is almost certainly, no.

Buy Lebanese!

We all need to follow Jancis’ advice.

Redundancy and ‘weird ferments’ lead to a brave new world of wine

Cool wines made in Denmark….. Australia.

Is It Time for California to Get Rid of Some Vineyards?

Probably, but that’s not highest on the list of things to do.

The Best Wine Glass for Any Occasion: Our Critic Reviews 5 New Contenders

Eric Asimov swears no glasses were harmed in the making of this article.

A new level of identity for Canary Island wines

Finally, Canary Island wines can label using Parcela names.

The Lifecycle of a Wine Bottle, From Sand to the Economy of Recycling

Hint: most aren’t even recycled.

Wine drinkers face higher prices and less choice, firm warns

Brexit comes home to roost.

Farewell Kitá

Alas, gone too soon.

Camins 2 Dreams: Two Cultures Align but Picking Dates? Not So Much

The romance behind Kitá continues, however.

Four fraudsters convicted over counterfeiting Penfolds in Guangdong

Nice to see a conviction.

The Next Varietal Trend—Analysts Weigh In

And basically avoid the question.

Why the drinks trade should be afraid of WHO

Bad news bears.

FUTUREWATCH: Critic Publishers

Robert Joseph on the proliferation of subscription sites.

Bobby Stuckey Chooses His Wines of a Lifetime

Sounds like a well-stocked desert island.

World’s First Molecular Beverage Printer Raises $30M to Produce ‘Infinite Amount of Drinks’

I predict after several rounds of massive investment: nothing we can drink.

What will happen to Hong Kong’s wine market if Covid isolation to last until 2024?

What will happen to all the markets?