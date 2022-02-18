It’s been a long time in coming, but I’m pleased to say that I’m going to start posting about wine events again. Those of you who have been readers for a long time know that I’ve long tried to point out what I think are some of the most valuable opportunities for wine lovers to taste and learn, namely large public tasting events. We have finally reached the point in this pandemic where such events are being held again. I will be posting notice of such events here on Vinography, provided that the events require proof of vaccination or very recent negative test results from their exhibitors and attendees.

One of California’s greatest wine tasting and education experiences has long been an event called Hospice du Rhône. This event uniquely brings together Rhône-style producers in California, Oregon, and Washington with a number of visiting producers from France’s Rhône Valley for a weekend of seminars, tastings, meals, and revelry.

I’ve only attended a couple of times, but I can vouch for the quality of the wines, and the quality of the educational seminars. Not to mention the quality of the barbecue. The vibe is extremely casual, even rustic, but the wine flows freely and the camaraderie is warm.

Held at the Paso Robles Event Center, the weekend-long event features four seminars, two grand tastings, two lunches, and a dinner event.

If you love Syrah, Grenache, Viognier, Marsanne, Roussanne, and Cinsault, this is the event for you.

The event requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test no more than 48 hours prior to entry for all attendees, staff, and exhibitors.

2022 Hospice du Rhône Event

Friday, April 22 to Saturday, April 23, 2022

Paso Robles Event Center

2198 Riverside Avenue

Paso Robles, CA 93446 USA (map)

The full weekend pass tickets (which include the seminars) are already sold out, but there are tickets available for the tastings and lunches and dinner still remaining, at a cost ranging from $125 to $165 per person depending on the event. Buy them (quickly now!) at the event website.

If you do attend, please arrange to stay locally, and don’t drive. And remember, you’ll learn more if you spit!